World Pharmacists Day 2022: Why is it observed? All you need to know

The World Pharmacists Day is observed every year on September 25 to advocate the role of pharmacists and pay them a tribute. Introduced in 2009 by the International Pharmaceutical Federation (FIP) council in Istanbul, the day encourages activities that promote the role of the pharmacists in improving health in every corner of the world.

Notably, September 25 was chosen as the date to observe World Pharmacists Day as the International Pharmaceutical Federation was established on this day in 1912.

World Pharmacists Day 2022 Theme:

According to the FIP, this year's theme is ‘Pharmacy united in action for a healthier world’. The theme was chosen with an aim to “showcase pharmacy’s positive impact on health around the world and to further strengthen solidarity among the profession”, the federation said.

The World Pharmacists Day campaign is led by the FIP every year and provides an opportunity to promote pharmacy as a profession. The FIP - on its website - has invited people from all sectors of the pharmacy profession to take part in the campaign. “Show the world how we are united for health, regardless of and overcoming conflict, different politics, and cultures, and economic disparity”, it said.

World Pharmacists Day Significance:

Pharmacy is a practice that links medicinal science with chemistry and plays a hugely important role in modern society and the health care system. Pharmacists are responsible for the discovery, production, disposal, safe and effective use, and control of medications and drugs. Without the pharmacy sector, the world would not have safe medicines and drugs to rely on.

