World Senior Citizen’s Day 2022: Know more on history, significance

World Senior Citizen's Day is celebrated each year on August 21 to recognise the achievements of the more mature representatives of the world. The day provides an opportunity to show appreciation towards senior citizens for their dedication, accomplishments, and services they give throughout their lives.

Among other leaders, Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik took to Twitter on Sunday to extend his wishes on the occasion and wrote, “Senior citizens play a vital role in enriching our society with their wisdom, knowledge & experience. On World Senior Citizen’s Day, let's acknowledge the hardships faced by them and pledge to give them the love, care and respect they deserve.” Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant also urged the people to ‘express our gratitude for the wisdom and love’ senior citizens share with us.

History

On August 19, 1988, the then US President Ronald Reagan signed a proclamation declaring August 21 as Senior Citizen’s Day in the country. The same has been observed globally as well since then.

Significance

Over the next three decades, the number of older persons worldwide is projected to more than double, reaching over 1.5 billion in 2050 as per a report by the United Nations. The coronavirus pandemic has “exacerbated existing inequalities, with the past three years intensifying the socioeconomic, environmental, health and climate related impacts on the lives of older persons,” especially older women who constitute the majority of senior citizens, the international body added. Thus, the World Senior Citizen’s Day serves both as an opportunity and a reminder to spread awareness, highlight and address the challenges, and celebrate the milestones of senior citizens.

