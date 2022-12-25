Year Ender: These are world's best cuisines for 2022. India's rank is…

In the global list of best cuisines in the world for the year 2022, Italy was ranked first followed by Greece and Spain on second and third spot respectively. India ranked fifth on the ranking which is based on votes by the audience for ingredients, dishes and beverages while Japanese cuisine earned the fourth spot.

Overall, India got 4.54 points as per the TasteAtlas Awards 2022 results and the best-rated foods in India were Garam Masala, Ghee, Malai, Butter Garlic Naan, and Keema among other more than 400 items.

The list also mentioned that the best restaurants to try Indian cuisine in the year 2022 are Shree Thaker Bhojanalay (Mumbai), Karavalli (Bangalore), Bukhara (New Delhi), Dum Pukht (New Delhi), Comorin (Gurugram).

In the list Chinese cuisine which is quite popular across the world was rated 11th, a choice that left social media users confused. Netizens also called out America being ranked at the 8th position as it was placed ahead of France. People were also confused with Thailand's rank at 30th.

