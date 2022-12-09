Home / World News / These are world's strongest passports in 2022. India's rank is…

These are world's strongest passports in 2022. India's rank is…

world news
Published on Dec 09, 2022

World's Strongest Passports 2022: With a UAE passport travelers can enter to 180 countries hassle-free.

Passport offices will attend to applicants for both ‘Normal’ and ‘Tatkaal’ categories. (HT Photo)
ByMallika Soni

Passport Index 2022 published by Arton Capital ranked the world's strongest and weakest passports. A passport is a travel document issued by a country’s government to its citizens that verifies the identity and nationality of the holder for the purpose of international travel.

India ranked 87 in the world's strongest passport list, while UAE ranked first in the rating of passports for 2022. With a UAE passport travelers can enter to 180 countries hassle-free, seven more than European countries such as Germany and Sweden, and nine more than Japan, the index showed.

The Passport Index is based on the 139 members of the United Nations and six territories were considered for the list. The data is based on official information provided by governments, updated in real-time with intelligence obtained through crowdsourcing and enhanced with proprietary research from highly credible sources.

The process included a three-tier method which rates on the basis of a mobility score (MS) – includes visa-free (VF), visa on arrival (VOA), eTA and eVisa (if issued within 3 days), VF portion of their score vs VOA and United Nations Development Programme Human Development Index 2018 (UNDP HDI) which is used as a tie breaker.

The top-ten spots after UAE in the list were dominated by European countries.

UAE was followed by Germany, Sweden , Finland, Luxembourg, Spain France. While Afghanistan stood last, Pakistan stood at 94.

Japan ranked 24 as it had easy access to 171 countries. Japan's passport was ranked as the world’s best earlier this year in a list published by Henley & Partners

