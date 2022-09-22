Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Would be better…: Ukraine's tongue in cheek jibe at Russia on flight search rise

Would be better…: Ukraine's tongue in cheek jibe at Russia on flight search rise

world news
Published on Sep 22, 2022 10:32 AM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that the decree on partial mobilisation of its 2 million-strong military reserves has been signed.

Russia-Ukraine War: A forensic explosives expert examines a crater from a missile explosion in Kharkiv. 
ByMallika Soni

Ukraine's Defence Ministry tweeted a suggestion for the Russians as President Vladimir Putin announced partial mobilisation in the country. Reports suggested that Russians were trying to leave the country swiftly fearing call of duty amid Moscow's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

"Russians are now actively Googling how to avoid mobilization and stay alive," They would have been better off Googling instructions for making Molotov cocktails when there was still time," Ukraine's Defence Ministry said.

Molotov cocktails, a reference for homemade 'petrol bombs', were commonly used by Ukraine against Russian forces.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Wednesday that the decree on partial mobilisation of its 2 million-strong military reserves has been signed as the war in Ukraine reaches nearly seven months. The decision, which Putin said was taken “to defend the motherland, its sovereignty and territorial integrity”, will be viewed as an escalation by the West.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mallika Soni

When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail

Topics
russia ukraine crisis russia russian president vladimir putin
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP