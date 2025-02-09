Exclusive | Would Trump accept being moved from D.C. to Somalia? Bethlehem Mayor on Gaza exodus

New Delhi: After15 months of relentless conflict, Israel and Hamas agreed to a ceasefire on January 15, 2025, bringing a temporary halt to the bloodshed in Gaza. While the truce offers a brief reprieve, it does not resolve core political disputes, with both sides warning that fighting could resume without a long-term solution. Meanwhile, violence in Palestine’s West Bank continues, further complicating the already fragile situation. Palestinians walk past the rubble of buildings destroyed during the Israeli offensive, on a rainy day, amid a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, in Gaza City, on Feb 6. (REUTERS)

Hindustan Times spoke with Mayor Anton Salman and Deputy Mayor Hanna Hanania of Bethlehem, a city in the conflict-ridden West Bank, to discuss the shaky ceasefire and its fragile chance, the fate of Gazans returning to ruins at a glance, and the perilous Hamas tunnels that run below—turning homes into war zones with nowhere to go. They also examined the role of international mediators like the US, Qatar, and Egypt in brokering peace, the controversial rhetoric of President Donald Trump on relocating Gazans to neighbouring countries, and the potential impact of the ‘Axis of Resistance’ in escalating the crisis.

Edited excerpts:

Q. Do you believe the ceasefire could lead to long-term peace or is it just a temporary pause in hostilities? What could cause the conflict to resume?

Mayor: “The situation in Gaza over the last 16 months has not been a war between two armies, but rather a series of attacks by the Israeli military on Palestinian civilians. This ceasefire is only a temporary stop to the violence. It does not address the broader Palestinian cause, nor does it provide a real solution to the ongoing suffering of our people. So far, talks have focused only on security measures, not on the political issues that are at the heart of the conflict. For Palestinians, peace means securing our rights, independence, freedom, and having Jerusalem as our capital. Until those issues are addressed, this ceasefire will not lead to lasting peace.”

Q. There have been reports that Hamas backtracked several times during ceasefire negotiations. Why did it take so long for the deal to come together?

Mayor: “First, it’s crucial to note that the Palestinian people have an established leadership, the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), led by President Abbas, recognised worldwide as the representative of our people. All talks should go through the PLO. So far, discussions have been limited to security measures, with no focus on political solutions. What’s happening in Gaza highlights the lack of accountability. Israel presents its narrative unchecked, while on the ground, Palestinians are enduring extremely harsh conditions. What we need is a comprehensive solution to end Palestinian suffering and bring lasting peace to the region.”

Q. How has the war and ceasefire affected Gaza and the West Bank, where Bethlehem is located, in terms of security and socio-economic impact?

Mayor: “Israeli violations are widespread across the Palestinian territories, though they take different forms. In Gaza, it’s full-scale military attacks, while in the West Bank, there are ongoing military operations in various cities. What’s critical to note is that Israel has placed all Palestinian territories under siege, and created a very difficult and complicated reality for us.

“Life in Gaza and the West Bank may differ in some ways, but both face constant obstacles due to Israeli policies that bring only suffering and hardship. We want to end the occupation because we are people who seek peace. We believe peace can end the suffering in the Middle East, and ensure our rights, security, and safety for a better future.”

Deputy Mayor: “Israel has dropped 88,000 tons of explosives on Gaza, leaving thousands dead and 35,000 children orphaned. This is ethnic cleansing—a strategy to displace Palestinians and expand Israeli control.”

Q. How effective have Qatar, Egypt, and the US been as mediators in the ceasefire deal? Both Trump and Biden have claimed credit. Whom should Palestine credit for the ceasefire?

Mayor: “We appreciate the efforts of the Arab world and other countries in easing Gaza’s suffering. But we need more than temporary measures—we need sustained international pressure to address the root causes and end Palestinian suffering. What we need is a solution that ends the occupation, recognises Palestinian self-determination, and establishes a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital. True peace will bring security to Israel and stability to the entire region. For us, peace means dignity, human rights, and equal, respectful relations with our neighbours.”

Q. How do you view Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel, which resulted in over 1,200 deaths and the abduction of over 250 hostages? Do you think these actions benefitted the Palestinian cause, and is it accurate to call these actions “resistance”?

Mayor: “The attack on October 7 came as a result of ongoing Israeli attacks, occupation, and the siege on Gaza. If the peace process had been respected since the Oslo Agreement, we wouldn’t be in this situation. Palestinians have accepted Israel’s existence, but Israel has ignored Palestinian rights. How can they expect peace when they disregard the suffering of others?”

Deputy Mayor: “Also, this conflict didn’t start on October 7—it goes back to the Balfour Declaration, when Britain promised a Jewish state on Palestinian land. Since then, Palestinians have faced war, displacement, and occupation, from 1948 to 1967 and beyond. Even after peace agreements were signed, Israel repeatedly violated them while Palestinians upheld their commitments.

“Take Bethlehem, which is the birthplace of Jesus Christ, as an example. Before October 7, it was already surrounded by 23 illegal Israeli settlements, built on Palestinian land in violation of international law. Settlers not only occupy our land but also exploit our resources—like water.

“While the WHO recommends 150 litres per person per day, Palestinians receive less than 50, while settlers enjoy full access. The Apartheid Wall further isolates Bethlehem, and has deepened our suffering.”

Q. Hamas reportedly uses tunnels to hide weapons and fighters under civilian areas. How do you respond to accusations that this strategy endangers innocent lives and violates international law?

Mayor: “Who is responsible for upholding international law? The victims or those in power? Palestinians have endured over 100 years of suffering—wars, displacement, and oppression. Every phase of our history has brought new hardships. If the peace process had been properly implemented and the agreements made in the Oslo Accords had been fully realised by 1999 or 2000, do you think there would have been a need for tunnels and other forms of resistance? Someone in the international community must answer: Who led us to this point? Is it the occupied people who are responsible for this situation, or the occupiers? It’s time to address not just the consequences but the root causes of this suffering?”

Q. With northern Gaza opening for returnees, how should the international community and the Palestinian Authority approach rebuilding Gaza? What role can India play?

Mayor: “Hospitals, homes, and basic services have all been destroyed in Gaza—no food, no water, no electricity, and no sanitation. After 15 months of devastation, people returning to North Gaza find only more suffering. What can the world offer them now? Is it just food, or is it something more? What Palestinians truly need is not just aid, but a safe place to live, free from the constant fear and violence. The situation in Gaza right now doesn’t offer security or an end to suffering.

“It’s a complex crisis, but at its core, we’re asking the international community, including India, to help end this conflict, the occupation, and the suffering. We want Palestinians to enjoy equal rights in their own state, just like everyone else, and the opportunity to build ourselves. As we’ve always said, we want the world to teach us how to fish, not just give us the fish.”

Q. What is your response to Trump’s suggestion of resettling Palestinians in countries like Egypt or Jordan? How do such proposals undermine the Palestinian cause?

Mayor: “I would ask Trump, would he accept being moved from Washington D.C. to Somalia? If he’s willing to relocate himself, maybe we’d consider it. But it’s not his place to decide what happens to us. We reject his policies, both now and in the past. When he speaks, he should do so as a leader committed to justice and security for everyone, not forcing people to move against their will. His suggestions, like resettling Palestinians in neighbouring countries, are not only wrong but also undermine the Palestinian cause. We know that Trump’s policies have never been pro-Palestine, and we don’t expect them to be in the future. His approach doesn’t bring peace; it just prolongs our suffering.”

Q. Given Trump’s strong support for Israel, how do you see his administration impacting the prospects for a two-state solution?

Deputy Mayor: “I believe that Trump should rethink the Palestinian cause and the Israel-Palestine conflict. His past support for Israel has only deepened our suffering. As a global leader, he should treat all people equally.”

Q. Will the ongoing conflict deepen divisions between Palestinian factions like Fatah and Hamas, or could it lead to greater unity?

Deputy Mayor: “True unity among political parties is essential to resisting the occupation. There’s no room for internal conflict when our people must stand together as one to defend our rights.”

Q. How do you view Israel’s military operations in southern Lebanon, despite the ceasefire, and Hezbollah’s rejection of the extension? Could this escalate tensions in the region?

Deputy Mayor: “Of course, Israel’s radical government is fuelling war and aggression, not just against Palestinians but also Lebanon. So, obviously, instead of seeking peace, they are expanding conflict and instability in the region.”

Q. Given the close ties between Iran, Hezbollah, and Hamas, do you believe the ‘Axis of Resistance’ played a significant role in escalating the Israel-Hamas conflict?

Deputy Mayor: “As Palestinians, our decisions are made in Palestine. We do not accept interference from other states unless our official government, led by President Mahmoud Abbas, requests support.”