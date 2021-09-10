Xi Jinping asks Germany to help promote ‘right’ China policy within EU

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday urged Germany to promote the “right policy” on China within the European Union (EU) in a phone conversation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

“Xi expressed his hope that Germany will encourage the EU to adhere to the right policy on China, treat differences objectively and address them rationally, so as to promote the sustained and sound development of China-EU relations,” the Xinhua news agency said in a report on Friday.

“The China-Germany relationship will continue to make new progress, as long as both sides hold on to consolidating and deepening mutual trust, treating each other as equals and focusing on cooperation,” Xi Jinping told Angela Merkel.

Xi Jinping noted that he and Merkel have maintained “highly frequent and efficient exchanges since last year”, which have gone on to play an important leading role in the development of China-Germany and China-EU relations.

The frequent China-Germany exchanges have also demonstrated the high-level mutual trust between the two countries, Xi Jinping said.

Singling out Germany, Xi Jinping said it has helped China and the EU to “…complete their investment agreement negotiations on schedule, and worked together to uphold multilateralism, safeguard free trade, and actively tackle climate change, jointly making positive contributions to maintaining world peace and stability”.