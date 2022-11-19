Home / World News / Xi Jinping never asked for military base, Papua New Guinea leader says

Xi Jinping never asked for military base, Papua New Guinea leader says

world news
Published on Nov 19, 2022 01:35 PM IST

Xi Jinping: James Marape said the two men had only discussed “what they could do for business for us” during a 20-minute conversation.

Xi Jinping: Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks during the G20 leaders summit.(AP file)
Bloomberg |

Chinese President Xi Jinping has never expressed interest in a military base in Papua New Guinea, the nation’s leader said, amid growing concerns among US allies about Beijing’s security interests in the Pacific.

Speaking to Bloomberg at the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Bangkok, Prime Minister James Marape said the two men had only discussed “what they could do for business for us” during a 20-minute conversation on Friday.

“Nothing about military, nothing about aid and grants,” he said when asked what they discussed.

“Let me be open and candid,” Marape added. “China has never, never expressed clearly their interest for military base or presence of that nature in PNG.”

Papua New Guinea is the largest Pacific nation with more than nine million people, and is rich in natural resources including gold, timber and seafood. In recent years, growing competition between the US and China in the Pacific has put Papua New Guinea in the spotlight, due to its economic ties with Beijing and its historical links with Australia, which administered the country until its independence in 1975.

Both the US and Australia have stepped up their diplomatic lobbying in the Pacific after the Solomon Islands and China signed a security agreement in April. For the first time ever, in September US President Joe Biden hosted all Pacific leaders including Marape at the White House.

