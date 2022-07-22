Xi Jinping sends sympathy message to Biden over Covid infection
Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a sympathy message to his United States counterpart Joe Biden on Friday, state broadcaster CCTV reported, a day after the 79-year-old US leader tested positive for Covid-19.
Biden on Thursday insisted he was "doing great", and said he would continue to work while isolating at the White House with mild symptoms.
"I would like to express my deep sympathies to you and wish you a speedy recovery," Xi wrote in the message, CCTV reported.
It is the first public contact between both leaders since their last virtual summit four months ago, as ties between the two global superpowers continue to deteriorate over issues including Taiwan, Ukraine and technology sector competition.
The pair held a video conference on March 18, when Biden warned Xi against assisting Russia in its invasion of Ukraine.
The leaders have known each other for more than a decade, having travelled together when both were vice-presidents.
Earlier this week, Biden said that a call with Xi would take place within the "next ten days", weeks after both countries' top diplomats met in an attempt to defuse escalating rhetoric over Taiwan.
Beijing recently blasted a planned trip by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan. Were Pelosi to go, it would be the most senior-level US official visit to the self-ruled island -- which China claims is part of its territory -- under the Biden administration.
Pelosi also raised the possibility of a military escalation from China, saying Thursday: "Maybe the military was afraid our plane would get shot down or something like that by the Chinese."
Japan warns of rising global tension, Russia-China arms ties
Japan warned of escalating national security threats stemming from Russia's war on Ukraine and China's tensions with Taiwan in an annual defence paper issued Friday, as Japan tries to bolster its military capability and spending. China, Russia and North Korea top Japan's security concerns in the 500-page report. It raised concerns over Russia's invasion of Ukraine and its impact on Asia, possibly setting a precedent for what may happen between China and Taiwan.
New Zealand Covid-19 death rate at record levels as country battles new wave
New Zealanders are dying from COVID-19 at record rates as the country battles a new wave of the Omicron strain that is particularly affecting the older population. Deaths from the virus reached 151 in the seven days to July 16, compared with 115 in the worst week of the previous wave, in March, according to Health Ministry data. The Omicron BA.5 sub-variant is driving the current wave in New Zealand, which has 5.1 million people.
Hours after crackdown, Sri Lanka Prez office in full control of army | Watch
The Sri Lankan President's secretariat, which was overrun by protesters nearly two weeks ago, was on Friday back under full control of the island nation's army, hours after tri-services troops, along with the Police Special Task Force, launched a crackdown on protesters at the Galle Face protest site in Colombo. The raid was launched in early hours of Friday. As many as nine demonstrators were arrested, while two were hospitalised with minor injuries.
India concerned about the growth of pro-Khalistan movement in Canada: Officials
India is watching warily the growth of the pro-Khalistan movement in Canada particularly as it appears to have entered a new phase. The most concern is about the enhanced linkage with organised criminal gangs that operate in Canada and India. Indian officials told the Hindustan Times that there were at least eight such prominent gang leaders present in Canada at this time and they appear to direct activities from here.
Study shows 95% monkeypox cases via sexual activity, WHO holds meet | 5 points
As the monkeypox outbreak is spreading across the world and two cases have been detected in India, a study has shown that 95% of the cases have been transmitted through sexual activity. According to the research published in the New England Journal of Medicine, new clinical signs such as single genital lesions were noted. Meanwhile, with nearly 15,400 cases reported from 71 countries, the WHO held a second meeting over the outbreak.
