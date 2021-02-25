Xi Jinping trumpets 'victory' in 1.6 trillion yuan campaign to end rural poverty
- China defines extreme rural poverty as annual per capita income of less than 4,000 yuan ($620), or about $1.69 a day at current exchange rates.
Chinese President Xi Jinping celebrated "complete victory" in the effort to eradicate rural poverty at a ceremony in Beijing on Thursday to mark a signature initiative of his eight-year tenure.
State media credit Xi's leadership with lifting nearly 100 million people from poverty, a milestone he declared in December and framed as a birthday gift for this year's 100th anniversary of the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP).
In an hour-long speech, Xi hailed what he called a testament to the party's leadership and the advantages of China's political system.
"The CCP's leadership and China's socialist system are the fundamental guarantees against risks, challenges and difficulties," Xi said in Beijing's Great Hall of the People, where he presented medals to key figures in the poverty fight.
Some global policy experts have said China sets a low bar in its definition of poverty, with sustained investment required to fund continued development in its poorest areas.
China defines extreme rural poverty as annual per capita income of less than 4,000 yuan ($620), or about $1.69 a day at current exchange rates. That compares with the World Bank's global threshold of $1.90 a day.
Xi said China had invested 1.6 trillion yuan in fighting povery over the past eight years, but did not give figures for spending planned over the next five years.
In a "No. 1 policy document" released on Sunday, China vowed to stick with its poverty alleviation policies, while making some adjustments for a five-year transition towards what Beijing calls "rural revitalisation".
State media publicised the milestone, with a commentary of more than two pages in the party's main newspaper, the People's Daily, lauding the "historic leap" led by Xi.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Xi Jinping trumpets 'victory' in 1.6 trillion yuan campaign to end rural poverty
- China defines extreme rural poverty as annual per capita income of less than 4,000 yuan ($620), or about $1.69 a day at current exchange rates.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden signs executive orders to address vulnerabilities in supply chains
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Out competing China will be key to national security: Biden's CIA nominee
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Xi Jinping puts personal stamp on China’s fight against poverty
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Facebook bans all Myanmar military-linked accounts and ads
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Huawei, controversial in the West, is going strong in the Gulf
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In boost for Covid-19 battle, Pfizer vaccine found 94% effective in real world
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Military begins delivering vaccines in Texas, New York
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australia-Facebook tussle: Tech giant to pay $1bn over 3 yrs to news companies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden to put Tanden in another post should her nomination fail
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pak caught in China's debt-trap diplomacy, seeks relief from 'iron ally': Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden rescinds Trump visa ban, bringing relief to many green card applicants
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Myanmar students, doctors plan more protests against military rule
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pakistan awaits FATF ruling on terror
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australian MPs to okay changes to new pay-for-news law
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox