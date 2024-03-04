Yankees prospect George Lombard Jr. faces dad in spring training game against Tigers

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — It was Lombard versus Lombard at spring training on Sunday. HT Image

George Lombard Jr. is an infield prospect for the New York Yankees, and George Lombard is the bench coach for the Detroit Tigers. Lombard Jr. walked and hit into a game-ending double play in New York's 7-2 loss to Detroit.

“It was awesome,” Lombard Jr. said. “I got to spend the whole day here, so workout with the guys in the morning, which was really cool. Just being around them and then obviously the game and playing against him for the first time. Hopefully it gets to happen many more times in the future.”

The Lombards also exchanged the lineup cards at the plate before the game.

“I think it’s pretty cool to go up there with the lineup card and watch your kid play against you,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said.

The 18-year-old Lombard was selected by the Yankees with the No. 26 pick in last year's amateur draft. He played in 13 minor league games between the rookie-level FCL Yankees and Single-A Tampa last season.

The Lombards were a topic of discussion in the Tigers’ pregame coaches session.

“So, we had a nice time with him in the coach’s meeting today on whether he’s going to have to leave the bench when George Jr. comes to the plate,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said with a smile.

Also Sunday, Yankees shortstop Jeter Downs brought back memories when he went deep into the hole to field a grounder by Detroit’s Gio Urshela and throw him out at first in the fourth inning.

Downs, a non-roster invitee to big league camp, is named after former New York captain Derek Jeter.

“Wow,” Boone said. “That was a get-your-attention, stand-up moment. That was impressive.”

Yankees outfielder Alex Verdugo was scratched with a left leg contusion after getting hit by a pitch in Saturday’s game against Baltimore. Boone said it was precautionary, and that Verdugo took batting practice.

