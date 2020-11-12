e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 12, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / YouTube back up after worldwide outage

YouTube back up after worldwide outage

“We’re so sorry for the interruption. This is fixed across all devices & YouTube services,” YouTube said in a tweet, without explaining what had caused the outage.

world Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 08:58 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Silhouettes of mobile device users are seen next to a screen projection of Youtube logo.
FILE PHOTO: Silhouettes of mobile device users are seen next to a screen projection of Youtube logo. (Reuters File Photo )
         

YouTube, owned by Alphabet Inc’s Google , said late on Wednesday it had fixed a glitch that led to a worldwide outage of the video-streaming service.

DownDetector.com, a website which monitors outages, showed nearly 286,000 incidents of people reporting issues with the service.

The issue started at around 6:53 p.m. ET (23:53 GMT), according to Downdetector.com, with users complaining about trouble in watching videos on the platform.

“We’re so sorry for the interruption. This is fixed across all devices & YouTube services,” YouTube said in a tweet, without explaining what had caused the outage.

Google did not respond to a Reuters request for comment on the outage.

tags
top news
Nawaz Sharif crosses Army’s redline in battle with Imran Khan. Pushback begins
Nawaz Sharif crosses Army’s redline in battle with Imran Khan. Pushback begins
Decoding BJP’s game plan to win battleground Bihar
Decoding BJP’s game plan to win battleground Bihar
Indian Army, China’s PLA consider scaling up disengagement
Indian Army, China’s PLA consider scaling up disengagement
President-elect Joe Biden names Ron Klain as White House chief of staff
President-elect Joe Biden names Ron Klain as White House chief of staff
‘Best way to spend birthday’: Justice Chandrachud who heard Arnab bail plea
‘Best way to spend birthday’: Justice Chandrachud who heard Arnab bail plea
Tejashwi Yadav is a very good boy, can lead after he grows older: Uma Bharti
Tejashwi Yadav is a very good boy, can lead after he grows older: Uma Bharti
PM Modi to unveil statue of Swami Vivekananda on JNU campus
PM Modi to unveil statue of Swami Vivekananda on JNU campus
Congress part of pro-Art 370 alliance in J&K? Partymen divided on Gupkar tie-up
Congress part of pro-Art 370 alliance in J&K? Partymen divided on Gupkar tie-up
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesBihar election resultsArnab GoswamiUttar Pradesh Bypoll Results 2020Covid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityDhanteras 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In