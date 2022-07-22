YouTube to remove videos carrying misinformation about abortion: Report
YouTube on Thursday (local time) said that it will start removing videos containing false claims about abortion in a crackdown on misinformation about the medical procedure.
The move comes as women seek reliable pregnancy-related information online in the wake of the right to abortions being revoked in many areas across the United States.
"We believe it's important to connect people to content from authoritative sources regarding health topics, and we continuously review our policies and products as real-world events unfold," YouTube spokesperson Elena Hernandez said in a statement cited by CNN.
Also read: Govt blocked 94 YouTube channels, 19 social media accounts in 2021-22 for spreading fake news
"Starting today and ramping up over the next few weeks, we will remove content that provides instructions for unsafe abortion methods or promotes false claims about abortion safety under our medical misinformation policies," it stated further.
According to CNN, the policy update comes amid widespread attention to abortion, and the accessibility of the procedure, after the Supreme Court last month overturned Roe v Wade Medical experts have warned that bad actors may try to capitalize on the confusion and emotional upset caused by various states limiting access to abortion in order to spread false claims about the procedure.
Toxicologists have also raised concerns about dangerous "DIY" abortion methods that have been shared on social media, as per CNN.
Recently, TikTok began removing abortion-related videos that violate its policy against medical misinformation, including those that share potentially dangerous advice about how to self-induce an abortion.
Also read: 78 YouTube news channels, 560 links blocked in 2021-2022: Centre
Google (GOOGL GOOGLE), which owns YouTube, has come under a unique amount of scrutiny from lawmakers and privacy advocates for the wide range of data it collects on users, which could be used by law enforcement to enforce anti-abortion laws.
Earlier this month, the company said it would delete location data when users visit abortion clinics. Lawmakers have also urged Google to prevent searches for abortion clinics from returning misleading results and ads that direct users to facilities that oppose the procedure, as per CNN.
-
Putin is ‘entirely too healthy’, says CIA chief amid intense speculations
While international scrutiny of Russian President Vladimir Putin has intensified over recent months, the head of US foreign spy agency gave his candid assessment at an annual security forum on Wednesday. The Kremlin dismissed the speculative media reports saying the Russian president was in good health. Without a clear successor, according to a CNN report, Russia is “always a few sneezes away from a full-blown political crisis.”
-
Elon Musk says shirtless photo good motivation to exercise, eat healthier and...
Tesla CEO Elon Musk's tweet came in reply to a Twitter user who joked: "According to new CDC guidelines anyone posting a shirtless pick of @elonmusk to make fun of him must also post a shirtless pic of themselves for comparison (sic)." Watch: Elon Musk's Mykonos vacation pictures go viral amid Twitter lawsuit against himThe shirtless photos of Elon Musk were obtained by Page Six, where he was seen aboard a luxury yacht in Mykonos, Greece.
-
Major crackdown in Sri Lanka, protest camps cleared out in Colombo | Watch
Videos of how Sri Lankan security forces raided anti-government protest camps in Colombo on Friday, hours after the swearing-in of new President Ranil Wickremesinghe, emerged on social media. In one of such videos, shared by news agency ANI, a large number of security personnel can be seen barricading the Galle Face protest site entry in Colombo, while the protesters are clicking photos, and videos or confronting the security personnel.
-
What are benefits and risks of Paxlovid to treat Biden's Covid?
President Joe Biden said Thursday he was "doing great" after testing positive for Covid at the age of 79, vowing to continue to work while isolating at the White House with only mild symptoms. Announcing the diagnosis, the White House stressed that the president was fully vaccinated and twice boosted. A physical exam in November last year found Biden "fit for duty." He is now due to stay at the White House for several days.
-
US, UK say 15,000 killed in Russia's Ukraine 'cannon fodder'
Some 15,000 Russians have died in the five-month-old invasion of Ukraine, the US and British spy chiefs said, as they assessed that President Vladimir Putin was suffering far greater losses than expected. Read Ukraine seeks debt freeze as war ravages economy "That's probably a conservative estimate. That is the same number, roughly, as they lost in 10 years in Afghanistan in the 1980s," he told the Aspen Security Forum in the US Rocky Mountains.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics