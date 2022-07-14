Zelensky blames Russia for Sri Lanka crisis: ‘No one knows now how it'll end'
- Ukraine has accused Russia and its allies of stealing its grain, contributing to a global food shortage caused by grain exports blocked in Ukrainian ports.
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday held Russia's “special military operation” in his country accountable for the economic crisis in Sri Lanka. Accusing Russia of exacerbating a global food crisis and fueling inflation, he said, “One of the major tactics Russia has used in their invasion of Ukraine is the creation of an economic shock."
"The shocking food and fuel price hikes led to a social explosion. No one knows now how it will end," Zelensky was quoted as saying at the Asian Leadership Conference in South Korean capital Seoul in reports.
ALSO READ | Sri Lanka president Maldives exit deepens tensions, PM Ranil faces anger - Top 10 developments
The Russian and Ukrainian delegations on Wednesday ‘made substantive progress’ in a high-stakes meeting in Istanbul, involving UN and Turkish officials on a deal to resume exports from Black Sea port.
According to the Food and Agricultural Organisation of the United Nations (FAO), 20 million tons of grain, meant for the global market, are still stuck in Ukraine’s Odessa port. Ukraine used to ship over 50 per cent of its exports from its largest Black Sea port in Odessa. But ever since the war started, a blockade by the Russian Black Sea fleet has prevented exports and imports.
With the conflict in Ukraine in its fifth month and much of the world seeing food prices soar, getting grain and fertilizer shipments moving again from two of the world’s major exporters has become a crucial task for global bodies.
Even as food prices soar internationally, experts believe that Sri Lanka’s economic crisis was set in motion by government’s mismanagement, nepotism and lack of accountability which went unchecked for decades. As the government ran out of foreign reserves, it was unable to import cooking gas and other fuels, food and medicines, causing severe shortages in the island nation.
(With inputs from ANI, Reuters)
-
‘Cruel consequences,' says Biden as 10-yr-old rape survivor travels for abortion
The incident has reignited the US abortion ban debate and drawn everyone's attention to the US Supreme Court ruling last month striking down Roe v. Wade. President Joe Biden pointed to the incident as evidence of the 'cruel consequences' of the court's decision. "Ten years old… raped, six weeks pregnant, already traumatized, was forced to travel to another state," the US president was quoted as saying by the Washington Post.
-
Sri Lanka president Maldives exit deepens tensions, PM Ranil faces anger| Top 10
Sri Lanka president Gotabaya Rajapaksa's exit from Sri Lanka to Maldives has further deepened tensions in the crisis-hit country, where political instability has intensified the worst-ever economic challenge in seven decades. As tensions ran high. the national broadcaster also went off air after it was seized by agitators, according to a Bloomberg report. The US embassy cancelled the consular services for Wednesday and Thursday in Sri Lanka." (With inputs from Reuters,, Bloomberg)
-
And then there were 6...for UK PM
Two candidates were knocked out of the race to replace UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday, leaving six lawmakers battling to lead the Conservative Party and the country. Former finance minister Rishi Sunak scored 88 votes, ahead of junior trade minister Penny Mordaunt on 67 and foreign secretary Liz Truss on 50. Lawmaker Kemi Badenoch received 40 votes, Tom Tugendhat received 37 and Suella Braverman received 32.
-
Sri Lanka crisis: How the mighty Rajapaksa family lost power, grace
Colombo: Known as The Terminator to family and foes alike for his ruthless crushing of Tamil rebels to end a decades-long civil war, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's rule is drawing to a close with him a fugitive and his island's economy in ruins. Rajapaksa, one of a clan of four brothers who have dominated the country's politics in recent years, was defence secretary under his brother Mahinda's Rajapaksa's presidency from 2005-15.
-
What explains Sri Lanka's worst economic crisis?
What brought down the Sri Lankan economy? The one-line answer to this question is that it has been a combination of bad luck, bad policy, and bad politics. An April 6 analysis by Pavitra Kanagaraj in Hindustan Times pointed out that the compound annual growth rate of Sri Lanka's GDP was just above 3% between 2015 and 2019, a sharp fall from the 6% figure for the 10-year period ending 2015.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics