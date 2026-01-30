Zelensky dares Putin to come to Kyiv; says Ukraine will stop attacks when Russia does

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday dared Russian President Vladimir Putin to come to Kyiv, adding that Ukraine will stop its attacks only if and when Moscow does. Despite the announcement from Trump on Thursday, Russia continued to attack Kyiv overnight. As per Ukrainian Air Force, Russia launched one ballistic missile and 111 combat drones towards Kyiv. (AFP)

“If Russia does not strike our energy infrastructure — generation facilities or any other energy assets — we will not strike theirs,” Zelensky told reporters in Kyiv on late Thursday (local time).

“We want to end the war and we are ready for de-escalation steps," he added further.

Zelensky's 'dare' to Putin also comes after he said it would be impossible for him to go to Moscow to negotiate with the Russian President. Adding that he is ready to meet with both Putin and Trump for peace talks, he will go to any country for the negotiations, expect Russia.

“I can just as well invite him to Kyiv, let him come,” Zelensky said. “I am publicly inviting him, if he dares, of course.”

No official agreement on ceasefire yet The Ukrainian leader's remarks come after US President Donald Trump announced a week-long ceasefire due to the frigid temperatures. Speaking ahead of a cabinet meet in the White House, Trump stated that Putin had agreed to a ceasefire due to the cold snap in the region.

However, Ukraine has stated it is yet to receive an official communication regarding the truce. Zelensky further told reporters that he will be counting on the United States to help secure this week-long pause in Russian attacks.

Ukraine is currently bracing itself for a cold snap, with temperatures expected to drop to -20 degrees Celsius, adding to wartime hardships for the weary population with many buildings in Kyiv and other cities across Ukraine already plunged into cold and darkness due to energy blackouts.

Peace talks to continue As the negotiations for a ceasefire in the Ukraine war continue, Zelensky has stated that the territorial dispute between Ukraine and Russia continues to remain a key issue.

"So far, we have been unable to find a compromise on the territorial issue, specifically regarding part of eastern Ukraine," Zelensky told journalists.

Russia has called for the surrender of the Donetsk region as a key part of the peace talks. However, Ukraine has refused to concede any land to Russia, and remains adamant that it will not to do.

(With inputs from AFP, Reuters)