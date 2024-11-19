Menu Explore
Zelensky questions G20's ‘silence’ after Russia updates nuclear doctrine

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Nov 19, 2024 11:16 PM IST

“Today, G20 countries are sitting in Brazil. Did they say something? Nothing," the Ukrainian President said at a press conference.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused G20 nations of “inaction,” after his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin approved revisions to Moscow's nuclear doctrine amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivers a joint statement with Prime Minister of Denmark following their meeting in Kyiv, on November 19, 2024, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Roman PILIPEY / AFP)
Under the updated policy, Moscow would use nuclear weapons if attacked by a non-nuclear state that is backed by one that has nuclear power.

Addressing a press conference, Zelensky said, “Today, G20 countries are sitting in Brazil. Did they say something? Nothing. They have failed to form a ‘strong strategy’.”

The G20 Summit of 2024 is being held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil's second-largest city. The two-day conference will end on Tuesday (local time).

Russia's updated nuclear doctrine

Meanwhile, Russia's move to update its policy of nuclear weapon use coincided with the administration of outgoing US President Joe Biden giving “limited permission” to Ukraine to use American long-range missiles to strike further deep into Russia.

This prompted Moscow to issue a warning to Washington over its “reckless decision."

According to the revised policy, Russia would consider “aggression” from a non-nuclear state, especially when backed by a nuclear power state, as a “coordinated attack” against it and would respond in the same manner.

“Aggression by a non-nuclear state with the participation of a nuclear state is considered as a joint attack,” Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday in a clear reference to Ukraine and its Western backers such as the US.

Russia would also “expand” the use of its atomic weapons to respond in case of an “external assault.”

Additionally, the newly-signed decree by President Vladimir Putin permits the use of nuclear weapons in retaliation against any “significant conventional assault” on Russia, including drone attacks.

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election Live, politics,crime, along with US Election Results Live and national affairs.
