Home / World News / Zelensky says Ukraine has retaken nearly 2,500 sq km in new counteroffensive

Zelensky says Ukraine has retaken nearly 2,500 sq km in new counteroffensive

world news
Published on Oct 08, 2022 01:17 AM IST

Ukraine has in recent days made a second significant push to reclaim territory in the northeastern region of Kharkiv, but also in the south, near Kherson, a city under Russian control.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
AFP | | Posted by Sharangee Dutta

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday said Ukrainian forces have recaptured nearly 2,500 square kilometres (965 square miles) of territory from Russia in a counteroffensive that began late last month.

"This week alone, our soldiers liberated 776 square kilometres of territory in the east of our country and 29 settlements, including six in Lugansk region," Zelensky said.

"In total, 2,434 square kilometres of our land and 96 settlements have already been liberated since the beginning of this offensive operation," he added in his daily speech shared on social media.

Ukraine has in recent days made a second significant push to reclaim territory in the northeastern region of Kharkiv, but also in the south, near Kherson, a city under Russian control.

In mid-September, Zelensky said Ukrainian forces retook 6,000 square kilometres from Russian troops in the first counteroffensive.

Russian forces said earlier on Friday they had captured ground in Donetsk in east Ukraine, their first claim of new gains since Kyiv grabbed the momentum with its lightning counteroffensive that rattled Russia's war effort.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ukraine russia russia ukraine crisis volodymyr zelensky + 2 more
ukraine russia russia ukraine crisis volodymyr zelensky + 1 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 08, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out