Home / World News / Zelenskyy: 9 million people living without electricity due to power shortages

Zelenskyy: 9 million people living without electricity due to power shortages

world news
Published on Dec 27, 2022 06:39 AM IST

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address that power workers repairing the grid after repeated Russian attacks.

Zelenskiy said power shortages were persisting, with nearly nine million people remaining without electricity.(REUTERS)
Zelenskiy said power shortages were persisting, with nearly nine million people remaining without electricity.(REUTERS)
Reuters | , New Delhi

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday that power shortages were persisting, with nearly nine million people remaining without electricity.

Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address that power workers repairing the grid after repeated Russian attacks had reconnected many people over Christmas but problems remained.

"Naturally, shortages persist. Blackouts are continuing," he said.

"The situation as of this evening in different regions of Ukraine is that nearly nine million people are without electricity. But the numbers and the length of the blackouts are gradually decreasing."

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia ukraine crisis ukraine
russia ukraine crisis ukraine

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 27, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out