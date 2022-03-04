Zelenskyy briefs Japanese PM over Russian attack on nuke plant
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday held talks with Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida after the Russian forces shelled the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, triggering a blaze.
Zelenskyy took to Twitter to share the details of the nuclear plant fire with the Japanese premier.
“Continued dialogue with Japanese PM. Informed about Russia's nuclear terrorism at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. We both agree on the gravity of threats to global security,” he tweeted.
A massive fire broke out at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant after it was shelled by the Russian forces in the wee hours of Friday. However, the UN and Ukrainian officials said that no radiation was released during the blaze.
However, Ukraine's state regulator said that there were no changes in the radiation levels recorded so far. The International Atomic Energy Agency director Rafael Grossi said that two people were injured but no radioactive material was released during the fire.
-
45 killed, 65 injured in major bomb blast inside Peshawar mosque during prayer
At least 30 people were killed and dozens were injured in Peshawar on Friday after an explosion near the Qissa Khwani Bazaar area, reports said. Capital City Police Officer Peshawar Ijaz Ahsan, as quoted by Pakistani media, said according to initial reports, two attackers tried to enter the mosque and fired at police officers present on duty. The blast inside the mosque took place after the firing incident.
-
Russia-Ukraine agree on humanitarian corridors, 22 die in Chernihiv: Top updates
Russian President Vladimir Putin, during his 90-minute phone call with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron earlier in the day, said that his country will achieve its goals of the military operation in Ukraine no matter what.
-
Zelenskyy calls for Putin to ‘sit down’ for negotiation, says ‘I don’t bite'
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said any kinds of talks between him and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin are “more important than shots”, adding that it was the “only way to stop the war” between the two countries.
-
Russian foreign ministry says Ukraine invasion ‘result of anti-Russia policy’
The Russian foreign ministry in another statement on Twitter said that the “anti-Semitism, xenophonia, racial discrimination flourishing in Ukraine today” are “exactly” what the Vladimir Putin's side has been “talking about tirelessly” for the last eight years.
-
Russian troops have occupied govt building in Kharkiv, says Kherson governor
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who regularly addresses his people via videos, said that the country's defence lines were holding the Russian forces. He added that there has been no breather in missile strikes by Moscow that have transformed Kharkiv and Ukraine's capital Kyiv into a rubble.