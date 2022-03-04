Zelenskyy briefs Japanese PM over Russian attack on nuke plant

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday held talks with Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida after the Russian forces shelled the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, triggering a blaze.



Zelenskyy took to Twitter to share the details of the nuclear plant fire with the Japanese premier.



“Continued dialogue with Japanese PM. Informed about Russia's nuclear terrorism at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. We both agree on the gravity of threats to global security,” he tweeted.



A massive fire broke out at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant after it was shelled by the Russian forces in the wee hours of Friday. However, the UN and Ukrainian officials said that no radiation was released during the blaze.



However, Ukraine's state regulator said that there were no changes in the radiation levels recorded so far. The International Atomic Energy Agency director Rafael Grossi said that two people were injured but no radioactive material was released during the fire.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON