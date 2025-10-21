Zohran Mamdani celebrates Diwali with temple visits across Queens

New York State Assembly member Zohran Mamdani marked Diwali with members of the city’s South Asian community, visiting temples across Queens and sharing glimpses of the celebration on social media. Zohran Mamdani in Queens

"Last night I visited four temples across Queens to celebrate the Hindu Festival of Lights, ending at Maharaja Sweets in Jackson Heights, where we gave out six kinds of delicious treats alongside some very special guests. Happy Diwali, NYC!" he wrote.

Mamdani has gained national attention after emerging as a frontrunner in the 2025 New York City mayoral race.

Jackson Heights and several neighborhoods in Queens are home to large Indian, Nepali, Bangladeshi, and Indo-Caribbean communities, where Diwali is celebrated with prayers, sweets, lights, and festive gatherings.

Controversy on temple visit

Mamdani’s temple visits, however, recently drew controversy online, with some users accusing the Assemblymember of entering a temple wearing shoes, a violation of religious custom.

Organizers of the visits dismissed the allegations, clarifying that the photo being circulated was taken outside the sanctum area, where footwear is still allowed.

Hindus for Zohran, a volunteer group, also released photos showing Mamdani barefoot during prayers and stated that he had removed his shoes before entering the inner temple. They described the viral claims as “factually incorrect” and “taken out of context.”

‘Honored to serve’: Mamdani

Speaking earlier this week, Mamdani said he was honored to serve as the city’s first Indian-American mayor and reflected on the influence of Hindu traditions in his life.

“I grew up with a keen understanding of what Hinduism means, and those traditions and values, whether it’s Raksha Bandhan or Diwali, have taught me so much about the values I hold dear today,” he said, adding that his family and cultural heritage have instilled in him a deep sense of pride in his Indian-American roots.

The 2025 New York City mayoral race has drawn national attention, with 33-year-old Mamdani, a Democratic Socialist and State Assembly member from Queens, emerging as an unexpected frontrunner following his decisive win in the Democratic primary.