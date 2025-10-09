Controversy erupts as Zohran Mamdani visits temples in shoes during NYC campaign; ‘This made me sick to…’

Zohran Mamdani, a Democrat candidate, is embroiled in controversy as the November 4 mayoral race in New York City draws near. He is facing criticism on social media for his decision to visit multiple temples while wearing shoes. Democrat candidate Zohran Mamdani stoked controversy for wearing shoes in temple during NYC's mayoral race.(X@ramprasad_c)

Mamdani, as per media reports, is currently under investigation for his conduct during the religious trips, despite having previously taken pleasure in his “Hindu heritage.”

“Hindus for Zohran. Deer for Leopard. US Politicians quip that only thing Indian Americans ask in exchange for their support is a selfie. They didn't even ask him to remove his shoes inside the Temple,” one person wrote on X sharing Mamdani's picture from a temple.

Mamdani's views on Hinduism

Hailing Hinduism, Mamdani said earlier this week that he is honored to serve as this city's first Indian-American mayor.

He further mentioned that he “grew up with a keen understanding of what Hinduism means, and those traditions and values, whether it’s Raksha Bandhan or Diwali, have taught me so much about the values I hold dear today.”

Mamdani also talked about how his family and their customs helped him develop a strong feeling of pride in his Indian-American origins.

Zohran Mamdani faces heat

Meanwhile, several netizens reacted to the post, with one saying: “Most disturbed by the fact that he's wearing shoes inside 😭”

“That he wore shoes inside a temple says a lot about how much he respects Hindus. This made me sick to my stomach,” another wrote.

However, few of Mamdani supporters defended him, asserting that “Sir, it is the area to walk to the shoe stand. Temple door is behind him, and is not open.”

“I have walked here with shoes at least a hundred times, when I arrive at the temple from the parking on Smart St. NY Ganesh Temple is the oldest temple in North America 🇺🇸 and supports several civic efforts in NYC 🗽,” the person added.