ADVERTISEMENT
‘You never know what can work for you!’

Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 17:14 IST
Deep Saxena
Deep Saxena
Actor Amit Sial during a shoot of an OTT series in Lucknow
Actor Amit Sial during a shoot of an OTT series in Lucknow(Deep Saxena/HT)
         

Actor Amit Sial is having a successful stint with shows like ‘Jamtara’, ‘Mizapur’, ‘Hostages’ and ‘A Simple Murder’. But, ‘Inside Edge’ was his last bet at acting!

“Four times in life, I have decided to quit acting. ‘Inside Edge’ was my last attempt and I decided if it did not work, I will quit and open a ‘dhabha’ in a scenic mountain,” he said with a hearty laugh and added, “Devender’s character in the show was actually me! Bullying people, getting bullied, cricket at Green Park and Kanpuria language was all really me. His unpredictable attitude was actually my state of mind and it clicked.”

Currently shooting in Lucknow he gives a peek into his journey. “I fail to understand when I hear about things like suicide, depression and all. I too have gone through all but what I learned and believe is that you need to move on. Maybe people expect too much from themselves or look at others and compare. It’s best to move on in life or take treatment. See, it has not ended till it ends!”

Upset with actor Asif Basra’s suicide he said, “Asif bhai ended his life and I have last worked with him in ‘Hostages-2’. He was such a happy man and even invited me to his house in Dharamshala but then I read about his suicide. I get very upset and restless when people end their life.

“You never know what can work for you! So, please don’t end your life before it ends! God has given us this instrument (body) and mind, so use it to do what you want to do and if you do not succeed choose something else but one needs to move on.”

Amit spells out his mantra of three Ps — persistence, perseverance and patience. “At 30 years, I finally decided to take up professional acting and it has been 15 years since. The journey saw it all: pain, happiness, heartbreak and depression. But I was not the only one…others around me too were facing it all. Today, I am happy and thankful to God with what I achieved.”

He admits Lallan of ‘Raid’, Maurya in ‘Mirzapur’ and Brijesh Bhan in ‘Jamtara’ give his career a big boost.

