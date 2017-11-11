Adah Sharma: Fashion is fun, but taking it too seriously ruins the whole thing

Actor Adah Sharma is someone who likes to skip the norm when it comes to fashion, and prefers to go by what her gut says, something that reflects in her style statement, which she flaunts with élan at her public appearances. The head turner that she is, Adah, in the past, has been seen carrying a golden sari with elephant prints as effortlessly as she does a western style floral day dress.

Asked about her personal sense of style, the actor says, “I don’t have just one style statement that I follow. As an actor, it’s nice to look unrecognisable everywhere. Especially red carpets and events, where you don’t have to stick to your movie character look.”

Elaborating on her personal style picks, the actor quips, “My style is my Adah (laughs). It’s casual, mismatched, and bohemian. I like wearing jhumkas with a dress, or pairing [a] one-off thing with an outfit and making it work.”

Since Captain Jack Sparrow is taken I'm captain Crack Sparrow 😉 Happy #halloween oween A post shared by Adah Sharma (@adah_ki_adah) on Oct 31, 2017 at 1:39am PDT

While most actors would confess to feeling the pressure of dressing well all the time, Adah thinks otherwise. “I feel it’s [style is] different for every actor,” adding, “I believe fashion is all fun, but taking it too seriously ruins the whole thing for me. It has to be enjoyed.”

Explaining how effortlessness goes a long way in cultivating a unique sense of style, she says, “My fans like it when I’m casual, also — without makeup, hair not done. [Also] with Instagram and other social media platforms, I make it a point to show people how I am in my real life. It’s a nice contrast, then, to [my look at] a film or red carpet event. Even at a press conference, I don’t feel the pressure of being watched.”

The actor signs off with the admission that she usually errs on the extra casual side for real life, while for movie promotions, she likes to try out different things on each occasion.

Follow @htshowbiz for more