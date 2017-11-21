Aishwarya Rai tears up as she scolds paparazzi for screaming in a children’s hospital. Watch video

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wanted to mark her late father’s birthday in a special way but the happy day was marred by a few photographers. She lost her cool and chided the paparazzi for creating disturbance at the children’s hospital on Monday.

The actor decided to honour her father, Krishnaraj Rai, by visiting a hospital in Mumbai on Monday with her daughter Aaradhya and mother Vrinda Rai. She had sponsored surgeries for 100 children with cleft lips.

When it was time to cut the ceremonial cake, Aishwarya got irritated by the paparazzi and their repeatedly flashing cameras. The photographer were asked to stop screaming and even to no clicking pictures. “I am asking you all to keep silence. You don’t need photos of all this. Me and you belong to this business, but all the others present here don’t. Please show some respect. This is not a premiere, this is not another public event,” she said.

She teared up as she scolded the photographers but Aaradhya managed to make her smile again but handing her a knife to cut the cake.

The Bachchans #abhishekbachchan #aishwaryaraibachchan #aishwaryarai #aradhyabachchan A post shared by Bollywood_smart_pics (@bollywoodsmartpics) on Nov 20, 2017 at 8:57pm PST

Aishwarya also recently celebrated Aaradhya’s sixth birthday with actor husband Abhishek Bachchan and several other Bollywood celebrities. She is currently shooting for Fanney Khan with Anil Kapoor.

Follow @htshowbiz for more