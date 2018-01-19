Akshay Kumar about delaying PadMan for Padmaavat: Tough to say no after Bhansali said he’s in big trouble

Just hours after the news broke that Akshay Kumar’s PadMan would be releasing in February to avoid clash with Padmaavat, the actor and director of Padmaavat, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, held a joint press conference to elaborate about this decision. He said, “Sanjay Leela Bhansali came to meet me while I was rehearsing for a show and requested me to push #Padman’s release,” and added, “I’ve worked in two films with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Very difficult to not help when someone like him says he needs it.”

At the press conference, the actor also apologised for informing the audiences this late and explained that at this point of time there is no use of clashing. “I am so grateful for my studios Sony and Kriarj for accepting this as they have also put in the money.”

Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali also thanked Akshay for the gesture and said, “I think for the gesture that Akshay has made, we all have to give a big round of applause because this is really unheard of,” and thanked Akshay again. Sanjay then left the press conference while Akshay continued to answer questions.

Akshay was also asked why couldn’t PadMan be released on time and Padmaavat be moved. To this, Akshay said, “They have a reason to release it this time. It is essential for them to release the film as soon as possible. So I understand it. The point is not about fighting or clashing, I will also tell you that we can both easily come out on this date. There are 4500 to 5000 theatres and both can share it. At this time, the stake of their film is much higher than mine.”

