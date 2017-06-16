B For Bundelkhand in competition for top prize at CICFF

B For Bundelkhand, a film on the hardships faced by the Indian farmers, is in competition for the top prize at the Calcutta International Cult Film Festival 2017, CICFF. It has already won the Best Debut Filmmaker award for director duo Vishal Mourya and Debi Prasad Lenka at the same competition.

Shot on real locations, B For Bundelkhand focuses on the issue of annual drought in the Bundelkhand region that is situated on the border of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

Jobless youth of the area see no profit in working on farms and decide to move to bigger towns in search of employment. It is the story of a father and son, Ram Singh and Lalla, who find it difficult to understand each other’s point of view.

“I have known the Bundelkhand region since my childhood. I have been privy to the troubles it has faced for a long time. Chronicle drought and the unexpected rainfall have made this region the worst land in India for farming, but the people who have made their lives in this place have nowhere else to go,” said Vishal Mourya, one of the directors.

“I thought of making my first feature on this region’s problems mixed in with the universal worries a father and son might share,” said the other director, Debi Prasad Lenka.

The release date of the film hasn’t been finalised yet.