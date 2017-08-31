Baadshaho: Not interested in doing repetitive roles, says Ajay Devgn

With films like Singham, Gangaajal, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai and Shivaay to his credit, Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has proved to be an actor par excellence. In his 25-career spanning over 25 years, the Shivaay actor has tried his hands in all genres. Be it comedy, action or romance, Devgn excels in all.

Devgn said he likes to rotate all genres and is not interested in taking up repetitive roles. “The roles that I have taken up earlier and roles that I am doing excites me but as far as genres are concerned, I would to like to rotate genres. I do not like to be repetitive as it gets very boring.”

“Doing similar kinds of roles do not excite me as it makes me feel boring and, then, one stop enjoying his work. As an actor, I like doing all genre films. Now, I have done Baadshaho, earlier I did Golmaal both are of different genre films. So, I keep exploring all genres and that’s keep me going,” he added.

The 48-year-old actor, who will be seen playing a gangster Bhawani in the Milan Luthria directorial, also dismissed the reports of his badass character bearing similarity to his role in Kachche Dhaage. “Every character is different and the way Milan Luthria has written up the character for me, it has got lot of layers. It’s a grey shade character. And I enjoyed doing it. The whole character is completely different from my role in Kachche Dhaage. I like a lot of grey shades roles with of layers as it helps one to perform better,” he explained.

The actor was recently in the national capital on Baadshaho promotional spree along with film’s entire cast Emraan Hashmi, Ileana D’Cruz, and director Milan Luthria.

On a related note, Baadshaho that marks fourth collaboration of Ajay and Milan, is set during the emergency period. Also starring Vidyut Jammwal and Esha Gupta, the film is set to hit theaters tomorrow.