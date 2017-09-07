‘Black buck conservation next?’: Twitter lashes out at Salman Khan for inaugurating driving centre

Salman Khan is being derided on Twitter for inaugurating a driving school in Dubai, with people reminding him that he was accused of mowing down a man and injuring four others sleeping on a pavement in a drunk driving incident in September 2002 in Mumbai.

Khan was roped in to inaugurate Belhasa Driving Centre’s latest branch in Dubai’s Al Quoz.

Apart from Salman, UAE-based social media personality, Rashed Belhasa, son of managing director Saif Ahmad Belhasa, was also present at the private invite-only ceremony, reported Gulf News. Fifteen-year-old Rashed aka Money Kicks, is one of the ‘rich kinds of Instagram’ and the youngest billionaire active on the social media site.

Khan, 51, who landed a place among the top 100 in Forbes’ 2017 list of the world’s highest-paid entertainers, is an avid car collector while Rashed owns several luxury cars, including a custom-made Louis Vuitton Ferrari.

Twitter left no stone unturned in lashing Salman with sarcasm, drawing comparisons with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, Congress V-P Rahul Gandhi and more. Here are the best ones:

Rahul Gandhi is giving a speech on AI

Salman Khan inaugurating driving school.

Waiting for kim jong un to speak about democracy. — IBN battuta (@theesmaarkhan) September 6, 2017

Daily dose of irony for the day. #SalmanKhan launches a driving school in Dubai. Black buck conservation next? — Arunoday Mukharji (@ArunodayM) September 7, 2017

If Chetan Bhagat can write books, I can also open a driving school.



- Salman Bhai's thoughts #SalmanKhan — crazyreader_pearl (@pearl_cr) September 6, 2017

#SalmanKhan to inaugurate a driving school in Dubai.

He will also train drivers on how to handle Hit and Run cases. — Sameer Ranjan Bakshi (@BekaarNews) September 6, 2017

Salman Khan inaugurating a driving school is like Adityanath inaugurating an abattoir. — Arshad (@kikcasso) September 6, 2017

Blue Whale admin to inaugurate suicide prevention centre — tanVeer1137 (@tanveer_1137) September 6, 2017

Up next : Gurmeet Ram Rahim to inaugurate women's safety centre. pic.twitter.com/MXjg83Mi6s — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) September 6, 2017

Up next: karan johar to inaugurate nepotism free centre — SatyaJit (@bongali_lorka) September 6, 2017

Tushar Kapoor & Uday chopra to open acting school jointly . — pundook🔫🔫 (@subodhpahalajan) September 6, 2017

Irony died and took punarjanam after this - Salman Khan in Dubai to launch driving centre https://t.co/shrrUmU76u — mudassar (@mudassarb) September 6, 2017

#SalmanKhan 2 launch driving center in Dubai👏



Hence,#KRK cn launch acting skool in Mumbai#Dhinchakpooja cn launch music skool in london — KrishnakiranModadugu (@kiranindites) September 6, 2017

Shashi Tharoor is condemning death of a free-speaking woman and Salman is inaugurating a driving school. Irony: Dead 😹 — Monica (@TrulyMonica) September 6, 2017

Will his Driving school serve Drinks or should the students carry their own? — Verry Human (@HumanVerry) September 7, 2017

A sessions court in Mumbai had delivered Salman a five-year jail sentence after convicting him of culpable homicide. But he was acquitted of all charges by the Bombay high court because the prosecution “failed to prove the charges against Khan on all counts”.

In June this year, Salman was also ridiculed on social media for speaking on road safety at the launch of e-cycles sold under the brand of Being Human, his charity.