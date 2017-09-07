 ‘Black buck conservation next?’: Twitter lashes out at Salman Khan for inaugurating driving centre | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Twitterati is reminding Salman Khan that he was accused of mowing down a man and injuring four others sleeping on a pavement in a drunk driving incident.

Sep 07, 2017
HT Correspondent
Salman Khan was roped in to inaugurate Belhasa Driving Centre’s latest branch in Dubai’s Al Quoz.
Salman Khan was roped in to inaugurate Belhasa Driving Centre’s latest branch in Dubai’s Al Quoz. (Shakti Yadav/HT)

Salman Khan is being derided on Twitter for inaugurating a driving school in Dubai, with people reminding him that he was accused of mowing down a man and injuring four others sleeping on a pavement in a drunk driving incident in September 2002 in Mumbai.

Khan was roped in to inaugurate Belhasa Driving Centre’s latest branch in Dubai’s Al Quoz.

Apart from Salman, UAE-based social media personality, Rashed Belhasa, son of managing director Saif Ahmad Belhasa, was also present at the private invite-only ceremony, reported Gulf News. Fifteen-year-old Rashed aka Money Kicks, is one of the ‘rich kinds of Instagram’ and the youngest billionaire active on the social media site.

Khan, 51, who landed a place among the top 100 in Forbes’ 2017 list of the world’s highest-paid entertainers, is an avid car collector while Rashed owns several luxury cars, including a custom-made Louis Vuitton Ferrari.

Twitter left no stone unturned in lashing Salman with sarcasm, drawing comparisons with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, Congress V-P Rahul Gandhi and more. Here are the best ones:

A sessions court in Mumbai had delivered Salman a five-year jail sentence after convicting him of culpable homicide. But he was acquitted of all charges by the Bombay high court because the prosecution “failed to prove the charges against Khan on all counts”.

In June this year, Salman was also ridiculed on social media for speaking on road safety at the launch of e-cycles sold under the brand of Being Human, his charity.

