Have been offered awards in exchange of half performance fees: Akshay Kumar

Actor Akshay Kumar might have not fared big on getting awards at popular award functions but he says he is happy getting ‘rewards by fans” and reveals that he had often been asked to lower his fees in exchange of an award.

“It happens sometimes that the people from the award night call you and tell you that if you perform their then they can give half the money and give an award as well. I tell them that they can give me complete payment and keep their awards with them. My fans have never stopped giving me rewards in form of their love and support and that is what matters,” says Akshay.

The 49-year-old actor was being grilled by television anchor Rajat Sharma on his show Aap Ki Adalat, where the latter cross questioned the actor on this topic.

Talking about not letting awards affect his thought process, Akshay says, “I don’t think this is something to be so worried about or I should lower my morale.” and added in jest,” Sometimes my wife (Twinkle Khanna) taunts that her parents (Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia) are National award winners but I don’t get awards.

As one of the accusations, Akshay was told that he is a misfit in the industry and doesn’t follow the norm of partying late or socialising like his contemporaries.

“Since childhood, I have the habit of sleeping on time and waking up early and this is how it has been. Sometimes it so happens that my fellow actors are coming back from a party when I am going to the gym in the morning and we wave at each other,” said Akshay when probed.

While, Akshay’s career has seen super hit films such as Hera Pheri, Khiladi series, Bhool Bhulaiya, Airlift and Rustom, there was a time when he experienced 16 flop films.

The actor explained his strategy of staying in the film industry.

“The most important thing in this industry is that you can be an average actor but you should always be a good human being. Be professional, be a producer’s actor and do you work right because this industry has a big heart but if you don’t take care of the industry, then I have seen people fall after reaching heights of success. If you are not professional, dont take care of your producer and do as you please, then even you will never know when the downfall will come,” he says.

Akshay, in the past few months has expressed his desire to support the Indian Army and has posted his views through video messages on social media.

Asked why does he feel the need to comment on so many issues, the actor retorted by saying, “I have spoken about 2 things in life. If I don;t say anything then the media says that actors never comment on anything and if I do say something, then what is wrong in that? Whatever I have said in videos is not against anyone. I don’t give comments over anything and leave, instead I give a solution. I am not the person who points out mistakes on anyone.”