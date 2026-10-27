India vs Bangladesh Live Hockey Asian Champions Trophy: Harmanpreet and Co aim for strong start in title defence
India vs Bangladesh Live Asian Champions Trophy: Follow the latest updates and scores of the hockey match from Punjab.
India vs Bangladesh Live Asian Champions Trophy: India begin their campaign at the Asian Champions Trophy against Bangladesh, with the five-time champions looking to add another title after their Asian Games gold medal triumph. The tournament brings international hockey back to Punjab after 17 years, making it a special occasion for captain Harmanpreet Singh and several other players from the state. India will have home support behind them as they look to start on a winning note. However, Manpreet Singh will miss the tournament after picking up a calf injury in training, with Vivek Sagar Prasad coming in as his replacement. Coach Craig Fulton is also looking forward to the home crowd....Read More
India start as favourites!
India head into the Asian Champions Trophy as defending champions and the highest-ranked team in the competition, sitting eighth in the world rankings. The five-time winners have dominated the tournament over the years, lifting the title in 2011, 2016, 2018, 2023 and 2024. Craig Fulton's side will be looking to add another trophy to that record as they begin their campaign against Bangladesh. With a strong squad and home support behind them, India will be keen to make another successful run at the title.
Manpreet Singh ruled out!
India will be without Manpreet Singh for the tournament after the midfielder picked up a calf injury during training. Vivek Sagar Prasad has been brought into the squad as his replacement.
Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to our live blog of the India vs Bangladesh hockey match at the Asian Champions Trophy. I, Aditya Maheshwari, will bring you all the updates from the match.
India start their campaign as five-time champions and favourites to lift the trophy after their gold medal-winning run at the Asian Games. The tournament also brings international hockey back to Punjab after 17 years, giving Harmanpreet Singh and several other players a chance to perform in front of their home fans. India will be without experienced midfielder Manpreet Singh, who has been sidelined by a calf injury picked up in training. Vivek Sagar Prasad has been named as his replacement, with Craig Fulton's team aiming for a strong start.