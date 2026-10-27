India vs Bangladesh Live Hockey Asian Champions Trophy: Harmanpreet and Co aim for strong start in title defence

Hello and welcome to our live blog of the India vs Bangladesh hockey match at the Asian Champions Trophy. I, Aditya Maheshwari, will bring you all the updates from the match.

India start their campaign as five-time champions and favourites to lift the trophy after their gold medal-winning run at the Asian Games. The tournament also brings international hockey back to Punjab after 17 years, giving Harmanpreet Singh and several other players a chance to perform in front of their home fans. India will be without experienced midfielder Manpreet Singh, who has been sidelined by a calf injury picked up in training. Vivek Sagar Prasad has been named as his replacement, with Craig Fulton's team aiming for a strong start.