Is Sidharth Malhotra dating Jacqueline Fernandez after breaking-up with Alia Bhatt?

Is something going on between Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez? Reportedly, the actors became quite close to each other while filming and promoting their latest movie. The chemistry between the two was electric when they appeared in Koffee with Karan earlier this year. When Karan Johar asked them about their relationship status, both denied it. And at that time, Sidharth was dating Alia Bhatt.

Last month Sidharth went on record about his single status in Neha Dhupia’s podcast #NoFilterNeha saying, ‘I am very much single”. As per sources, the reason behind Sidharth’s much-talked about break up with Alia Bhatt, is Jacqueline. Recently, Jacqueline unfollowed Alia on Instagram and that apparently added fuel to the fire that Sidharth maybe dating Jacqueline.

Only 7 days to go @s1dofficial (swipe left to see the ♥️) #agentleman #25thaugust #miamimemories A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on Aug 18, 2017 at 9:32am PDT

Pinkvilla also recently quoted a source, “This was a result of a major fight, which apparently took place between Alia and Sidharth due to his closeness to Jacqueline. Few know that Jackie has been a constant factor in the actor’s life ever since they started shooting for A Gentleman in Miami last year. At that time, during the shoot in Miami, Sid and Alia had just broken up, and Jacqueline and he hit off really well. Post shoot they would often go on long drives and cozy dinners. But then shooting got over and both returned to India. Soon Sid and Alia patched up but Jacqueline still remained a good friend of the actor. Whenever there was time, the two would often catch up over a quiet chat or dinner, away from the prying eyes of the paparazzi. It was a friendship that both enjoyed as both are not from Bollywood.”

From #twitterblueroom ! #AGentleman @jacquelinef143 A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@s1dofficial) on Aug 18, 2017 at 2:56am PDT

Last week, Sidharth and Jacqueline were spotted at a restaurant in Mumbai and Jacqueline even introduced Sidharth to her close friend. It seems they have been spending a lot of time together of late. Over the weekend, as per a report on Spotboye.com, Jacqueline visited Sidharth’s bachelor pad and left around 3 am. Her car was parked where earlier Alia’s car used to be.

Follow @htshowbiz for more