It’s sad as it shows your mentality: Esha Gupta on being trolled

Esha Gupta has responded to the criticism for posting a few bold pictures on social media, saying she fails to understand as to why there is so much scrutiny on what a celebrity does. Esha posted a couple of pictures on Instagram and was body-shamed, with some people calling her photographs “vulgar”.

“There are a few people who are confident about their manhood, they are not challenged. Men, otherwise, mostly get really bothered if women are strong, if a woman is standing up for herself and is speaking up her mind. It happens in the West too,” said Esha.

“What bothers me is why are people more concerned about my pictures and not what is happening around the world. There is a lot happening in the world and one needs to speak up.”

The actor said she was not perturbed by the negative feedbacks on her pictures but felt “sad” about the people’s mentality. “The world is going down, our country especially. It has such a colourful and wonderful history, even then there are these few handful of people... When I saw the comments on pictures, I had a great laugh about it. It is sad because it shows your mentality.When celebrities don’t speak up, people say actors are sissy, when we do people will say something else. What do we do then? If things bother me, I’ll talk about it,” said Esha.

Esha is currently gearing up for the release of Baadshaho, which stars Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi and Ileana D’Cruz. Directed by Milan Luthria, it is scheduled to release on September 1.