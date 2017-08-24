Here are 17 features of new Rs 200 banknote to be launched by RBI tomorrow

The Reserve Bank will launch Rs 200 banknotes on Friday, increasing the availability of lower denomination currency in the system.

The bright yellow coloured notes will hit the market just a day after the announcement by finance minister Arun Jaitley that the government has given go-ahead to the RBI to issue the new currency bill.

Here are 17 features of the new Rs 200, according to the RBI:

1. See through register with denominational numeral 200

2. Latent image with denominational numeral 200

3. Denominational numeral २०० in Devnagari

4. Portrait of Mahatma Gandhi at the centre

5. Micro letters ‘RBI’, ‘भारत’, ‘India’ and ‘200’

6. Windowed security thread with inscriptions ‘भारत’ and RBI with colour shift. Colour of the thread changes from green to blue when the note is tilted

7. Guarantee Clause, Governor’s signature with Promise Clause and RBI emblem towards right of Mahatma Gandhi portrait

8. Denominational numeral with Rupee Symbol, ₹ 200 in colour changing ink (green to blue) on bottom right

9. Ashoka Pillar emblem on the right

10. Mahatma Gandhi portrait and electrotype (200) watermarks

11. Number panel with numerals growing from small to big on the top left side and bottom right side

12. For visually impaired

Intaglio or raised printing of Mahatma Gandhi portrait, Ashoka Pillar emblem, raised Identification mark H with micro-text ₹ 200, four angular bleed lines with two circles in between the lines both on the right and left sides

Reverse (back)

13. Year of printing of the note on the left

14. Swachh Bharat logo with slogan

15. Language panel

16. Motif of Sanchi Stupa

17. Denominational numeral २०० in Devnagari

The dimension of the banknote will be 66 mm × 146 mm