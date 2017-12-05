India, Sri Lanka cricketers exposed to pollution levels 3 times that for spectators

Delhi’s air pollution did not stop play on the third day of the Test match between India and Sri Lanka, but batsman Angelo Mathews said the air remained bad on Monday.

On Sunday, the second day’s play was stopped twice as Sri Lanka fast bowlers walked off the field amid ‘severe’ air pollution at a Delhi stadium.

It was not without reason that the Sri Lankan cricketers stalled play at the Kotla. The players were exposed to air pollution levels three times that of what the spectators had to breathe.

The Board of Control For Cricket in India said the Sri Lankans were making a “big fuss”, adding that Indian captain Virat Kohli hit a double century despite the air pollution.

Indian Medical Association president KK Aggarwal, however, was quoted by reports as saying: “This match should not have taken place in the first place. It is time the ICC comes up with a policy on pollution.”