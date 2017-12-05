 India, Sri Lanka cricketers exposed to pollution levels 3 times that for spectators | cricket | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Dec 05, 2017-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

India, Sri Lanka cricketers exposed to pollution levels 3 times that for spectators

It was not without reason that the Sri Lankan cricketers stalled play at the Kotla. The players were exposed to air pollution levels three times that of what the spectators had to breathe.

cricket Updated: Dec 05, 2017 10:57 IST
HT Correspondent
Sri Lanka cricket players wearing masks in an attempt to protect themselves from air pollution during the second day of the third Test cricket match between India and Sri Lanka at the Feroz Shah Kotla Cricket Stadium in New Delhi.
Sri Lanka cricket players wearing masks in an attempt to protect themselves from air pollution during the second day of the third Test cricket match between India and Sri Lanka at the Feroz Shah Kotla Cricket Stadium in New Delhi.(AFP File Photo)

Delhi’s air pollution did not stop play on the third day of the Test match between India and Sri Lanka, but batsman Angelo Mathews said the air remained bad on Monday.

On Sunday, the second day’s play was stopped twice as Sri Lanka fast bowlers walked off the field amid ‘severe’ air pollution at a Delhi stadium.

Read: Delhi on the verge of severe pollution levels once again

It was not without reason that the Sri Lankan cricketers stalled play at the Kotla. The players were exposed to air pollution levels three times that of what the spectators had to breathe.

The Board of Control For Cricket in India said the Sri Lankans were making a “big fuss”, adding that Indian captain Virat Kohli hit a double century despite the air pollution.

Read: How’s that Indian cricket? The choke is on us

Indian Medical Association president KK Aggarwal, however, was quoted by reports as saying: “This match should not have taken place in the first place. It is time the ICC comes up with a policy on pollution.”

more from cricket
Turn up the volume: Suede Gully is taking the internet by storm
Turn up the volume: Suede Gully is taking the internet by storm
Partnered Feature
Recommended for you