Live - Indian Premier League media auction: Big names, lucrative rights

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will conduct the Indian Premier League (IPL) media auction in Mumbai. There are 24 bidders who will take part in the process with several rights up for grabs. According to reports, the BCCI is expected to net around Rs 20,000 crore for the five-year period. Several big companies like Facebook, Amazon, Twitter, Yahoo, Reliance Jio, Star India, Sony Pictures, Discovery, Sky, British Telecom and ESPN Digital Media have purchased the bid. The bids will be divided into television and digital rights. Follow live updates of the Indian Premier League (IPL) media auction here. (BAN vs AUS Live Score)

09:44 hrs IST: Johri calls for OSN and Facebook for their technical bids. The process is going on fast as Airtel goes next.

9:43 hrs IST: Times Internet’s technical bid being checked next.

09:42 hrs IST: Followon and Yup TV are next up.

09:40 hrs IST: SuperSport is next.

09:39 hrs IST: Around 24 companies have entered the bid for television and digital rights of the world’s most popular T20 league. the first technical bid being checked is of DSport

09:38 hrs IST: IPL GC member Dr PV Shetty is also in attendance, Sourav Ganguly is also expected

09:36 hrs IST: 24 companies are there in the room right now. The auction will take place through the tender process. The technical bids will be opened first.

09:35 hrs IST: The BCCI office bearers are on the stage with COA member Diana Eduljee and CEO Rahul Johri

09:33 hrs IST: The auction is officially underway!

09:29 hrs IST: We are minutes away from the auction. Who will grab the all-important broadcast rights for India? Let’s find out.

09:23 hrs IST: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is gearing up for a windfall of over Rs 20,000 crore especially after the Supreme Court refused to direct the Board to conduct e-auction on the plea of BJP leader Subramanian Swamy.

09:14 hrs IST: This time around, 24 companies have entered the bid for television and digital rights of the world’s most popular T20 league.

09:06 hrs IST: The IPL media rights were first slated for September last year through an open-tender process. Around 18 companies were in contention then but the Supreme Court intervened to postpone the bidding.

09:00 IST: Welcome to the live coverage of the Indian Premier League media auction. 24 bidders will be looking to grab the various media rights for the next five years in this mega auction.

There will be separate bidding for USA, Europe, Middle East, Africa regions and the rest of the world. The period will be for five years.

The BCCI will conduct the bidding in the form of a tender process rather than the procedure of e-auction, something which the Indian board had opposed. The winner in each category will be determined by matching the bids which will be presented. The rights will be awarded to the highest bidder in each category. An interested party or a consortium can even make a bid for all seven categories. For India, television rights will be the most lucrative property.

Vivo are the title sponsors of the IPL, retaining the sponsorship rights for 2018-22 for approximately USD 341 million.