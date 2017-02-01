Veteran Michael Klinger named in Austalia’s T20I squad against Sri Lanka

Veteran batsman Michael Klinger is set to make his debut after getting named in Australia’s 13-man squad for the three-match T20 International series against Sri Lanka starting on Wednesday.

Klinger will be led by Aaron Finch in a squad that includes the uncapped pair of Jhye Richardson and Ashton Turner and fast bowler Billy Stanlake.

Chris Lynn has been included but his participation is subject to fitness. He suffered a neck injury.

“With Australia ranked number six in this format and with a number of our frontline players preparing for the India Test series, we have chosen a squad with a good blend of experience combined with several younger players in an effort to improve our performance and therefore our ICC T20 ranking,” Cricket Australia quoted Trevor Hohns, chairman of selectors, as saying.

“The influence of younger players in this squad also gives us the opportunity to look forward to the ICC World T20, which is being hosted here in Australia in 2020. The overall standards being set in the (Big Bash League) BBL are very high and many of these players are making a good impression, but consistency was key for the selectors on this occasion.”

The squad: Aaron Finch (captain), Patrick Cummins, James Faulkner, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Michael Klinger, Chris Lynn, Tim Paine, Jhye Richardson, Billy Stanlake, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa.