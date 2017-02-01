 Veteran Michael Klinger named in Austalia’s T20I squad against Sri Lanka | cricket | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Feb 01, 2017-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo
budget

Veteran Michael Klinger named in Austalia’s T20I squad against Sri Lanka

Veteran Michael Klinger, who had a stellar season for Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash League (BBL) has been named in the Australia cricket team for the Twenty20 series vs Sri Lanka cricket team. The squad will be led by Aaron Finch and includes Jhye Richardson, Ashton Turner and Billy Stanlake

cricket Updated: Feb 01, 2017 14:23 IST
IANS
IANS
Melbourne
Australia vs Sri Lanka

Veteran Michael Klinger, who had a brilliant season for Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash League, has been named in the Australia Cricket team for the Twenty20 series against Sri Lanka cricket team(Getty Images)

Veteran batsman Michael Klinger is set to make his debut after getting named in Australia’s 13-man squad for the three-match T20 International series against Sri Lanka starting on Wednesday.

Klinger will be led by Aaron Finch in a squad that includes the uncapped pair of Jhye Richardson and Ashton Turner and fast bowler Billy Stanlake.

Read more | Australia skipper Matthew Wade out of New Zealand tour with back injury

Chris Lynn has been included but his participation is subject to fitness. He suffered a neck injury.

“With Australia ranked number six in this format and with a number of our frontline players preparing for the India Test series, we have chosen a squad with a good blend of experience combined with several younger players in an effort to improve our performance and therefore our ICC T20 ranking,” Cricket Australia quoted Trevor Hohns, chairman of selectors, as saying.

Read more | New Zealand vs Australia: Martin Guptill ruled out of second ODI due to injury

“The influence of younger players in this squad also gives us the opportunity to look forward to the ICC World T20, which is being hosted here in Australia in 2020. The overall standards being set in the (Big Bash League) BBL are very high and many of these players are making a good impression, but consistency was key for the selectors on this occasion.”

The squad: Aaron Finch (captain), Patrick Cummins, James Faulkner, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Michael Klinger, Chris Lynn, Tim Paine, Jhye Richardson, Billy Stanlake, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa.

tags

more from cricket

10 Financial Mistakes to Avoid
10 Financial Mistakes to Avoid
Promotional feature

Recommended for you