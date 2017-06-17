Heat on bureaucrats: Now Kejriwal wants action against PWD secy for not obeying order

The Delhi government is once again stepping up the heat on its bureaucracy.

Days after deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia demanded removal of the director of information and publicity (DIP) for not obeying his orders, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has ordered initiation of proceedings against the public works department (PWD) head over dereliction of duty .

Apparently angry with PWD secretary Ashwini Kumar’s alleged lackadaisical attitude in completing desilting works ahead of monsoon, Kejriwal has written a stern letter to chief secretary MM Kutty, asking him to take action against Kumar and submit a report by Monday morning.

In the letter, accessed by HT, Kejriwal criticised the PWD chief for “openly” and “brazenly” violating his orders. The CM said he had received letters from the mayors of east and north Delhi municipal corporations, complaining about the poor condition of drains in their area.

Following this, the CM had directed the PWD secretary to personally visit the drains listed by the two corporations.

“I had given specific instructions that PWD secretary should himself visit important drains to ensure their desilting. I am told that barring accompanying the PWD minister and some petition committee members, he has not visited any drain,” Kejriwal wrote in his letter.

“It is sad that he openly and brazenly violates the directions of the CM himself. He refuses to step out of his air-conditioned office even when the health of the entire population is at stake,” he added.

The CM also directed Kutty to “personally ensure that the PWD secretary visits all the drains listed by east and north Delhi mayors by this Sunday and ensure their desilting. Visits by juniors will not be accepted”.

“The CS should report on both the above points by 11 am on Monday, 19th June,” Kejriwal wrote.

Kejriwal’s letter comes just days after the PWD had slapped a fine of Rs 28 lakh on the AAP for “unauthorised occupation” of a Rouse Avenue bungalow in DDU Marg, which was being used as the party’s headquarters.

“The party is liable to pay the penal rent/market rent for the period of unauthorised occupation. The due calculated upto 31.05.2017 amounts to Rs 27,73,802. The dues will further accrue up to the date the premise is finally vacated,” PWD’s notice to AAP’s national secretary Pankaj Gupta read.

Earlier this week, Sisodia had written to lieutenant governor Anil Baijal, asking for the removal of DIP secretary Jayadev Sarangi. He said he did not understand “the compulsions for not removing such an incompetent officer”.

Sarangi was pulled up for not putting up hoardings related to vector-borne diseases and failing to arrange a Facebook Live event for Sisodia.

Inspection of drains

In a bid to expedite desilting works before the arrival of monsoon, members of the Petition Committee of the Delhi Assembly conducted surprise inspection of drains under the South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

The committee headed by Greater Kailash MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj found irregularities in works carried out by various agencies. “Petition Committee’s joint inspection wid officers MCD & PWD where they blame each other.This is picture of drain thats 100% clean on papers,” he tweeted.

Bhardwaj gave a second update saying, “Every monsoon,MCD & PWD blame each other. Today we visited areas of South MCD. Monday is turn for East MCD, then North MCD on Tuesday.”