Jailer 2 box office collection day 15: Rajinikanth film dips further at the end of second week, earns just ₹5 crore

Jailer 2 box office collection day 15: Jailer 2's unstoppable run has come to a close. Nelson Dilipkumar's film has been breaking records at the box office since its release on the Dussehra weekend. After a monumental opening weekend, the Rajinikanth-starrer continued its rampage on its first week. However, the film saw a sharp dip in the second week and has barely seen any growth ever since. Jailer 2 box office collection day 15: Rajinikanth stars in the lead role.

Jailer 2 box office report Advance bookings for Jailer 2 were enough proof that the film was set for a massive opening. The Rajinikanth-starrer opened strongly at the box office, earning ₹59.70 crore net in India on Thursday, October 15, with an overall occupancy of 55.4%. It had a massive Monday, due to the Navratri break, raking in ₹42.35 crore net on day five. By the end of the first week, the film had managed to amass ₹334.35 crore.

The latest update on Sacnilk has now pointed out the total collection of the film after its second week, which now stands at ₹93.73 crore. The film managed to collect ₹5.08 crore on Thursday, its third Thursday. It is the lowest single-day haul of the film so far. This takes the total collection of the film to ₹428.08 crore.

Jailer 2 has this weekend to show some momemtum, as the film will face further heat at the box office with the release of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash-starrer Ramayana. It hits screens on November 5.