Rakul Preet Singh says Ramayana is India's representation to the world, reveals Surpanakha is a very misunderstood character

Now, in an interaction with news agency PTI, Rakul has shared her excitement on taking up the role of Surpanakha and said, “I think what was so exciting were a couple of things. First, it's India's representation to the world. Our history, our truth represented to the world's first ever-global film. Secondly, Surpanakha is a very misunderstood and layered character. She was the reason why the war takes place in the first place. So it has been really interesting to play someone with multiple shades.”

Ramayana is the biggest release of the year. After the first trailer that was unveiled by the makers, it went viral over the looks of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama to Sai Pallavi as Sita. Many on the internet debated on the look of the characters as well as the scale of the epic adaptation. But if there was one highlight from the trailer that took everyone by surprise, it was Rakul Preet Singh 's glimpse as Surpanakha.

Earlier, the actor had reposted a fan letter on her X account with a note. It read, "Thank you for this beautiful letter. What made me say yes to Surpanakha was exactly what you mentioned - her complexity. History often remembers her for one moment, but there is so much more to her story. As an actor, roles that challenge perception are the most exciting. I hope audiences discover her with an open mind when Ramayana arrives. (folded hands emoticon)"

About Ramayana As per Hindu mythology, Suparnakha was the root cause behind the battle between Ravana and Rama. In order to avenge the insult of Surpanakha, Ravana disguised himself as a sage and kidnapped Sita, which ultimately led to the war.

Ramayana is the latest adaptation of Valmiki's epic, one of the world's oldest pieces of literature. It tells the story of Lord Rama, the incarnation of Lord Vishnu (played by Ranbir Kapoor), and his battle against the asura king Ravana (played by Yash) after the latter abducts his wife, Sita (played by Sai Pallavi). The epic is one of the most familiar stories in the Indian subcontinent and is revered by Hindus as a sacred text.