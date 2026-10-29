Udta Teer box office collection day 7: Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan film remains steady, collects ₹30 crore in its first week

Udta Teer box office collection day 7: Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan’s Udta Teer has managed to spring a surprise at the box office despite facing competition from new releases. The spy comedy opened to positive reviews and continued its momentum at the box office in the first week. Udta Teer box office collection day 7: Sara Ali Khan and Ayushmann Khurrana during a pre-release promotional event for the film. (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL / AFP) (AFP)

Udta Teer first week haul Udta Teer opened with ₹4.10 crore on Friday, October 23. Saturday brought a noticeable improvement, as collections rose to ₹7.25 crore, a jump of around 76% from the opening day. The upward trend continued on Sunday, when the film collected ₹8.20 crore. The latest update from Sacnilk states that the film managed to collect ₹2.28 crore on Thursday, which did not show a dip from its previous day haul. This brings the total box office collection of the film to ₹30.93 crore after its first week.

Udta Teer faced heat at the box office with the release of a mammoth film like Jailer 2, starring Rajinikanth in the lead, just a week before. Nayyi Navelli and Prahaar were also giving competition to the spy comedy in theatres.

About Udta Teer The film follows a Pakistani spy, played by Ayushmann, who loses his memory after a blast and begins to believe that he is an Indian Counter-Terrorism Squad officer. His mistaken identity sets off a chain of comic and action-packed events as he becomes caught up in a cross-border espionage operation.

Ayushmann recently opened up about working with producer Guneet Monga, pointing out that they have a similar approach to choosing stories. The actor said, “Guneet and I share a very common core when it comes to content. I've always been drawn to clutter-breaking, unique cinema, and Guneet has championed distinctive storytelling in her own way, taking Indian stories to a global platform and representing India at the Oscars. And it is this synergy that makes this film so exciting. With Udta Teer, we're bringing that shared vision to a genre-breaking entertainer that blends patriotism, action and comedy."