Sara Ali Khan says she had no godfather in Bollywood, no father ‘begging people to take me in their films’
Sara Ali Khan says her film-family background opened doors and brought early recognition, but she feels ongoing scrutiny of nepotism diminishes her work.
Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan comes from a well-established film family. Her grandmother, Sharmila Tagore, and both her parents, Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan, are well-known names in the industry. In an interview with Filmfare, Sara acknowledged that being a star kid gave her an advantage in Bollywood but said the constant focus on nepotism often takes away from the effort she has put into her career.
Sara Ali Khan talks about nepotism
When asked whether her family legacy had helped her or weighed her down, Sara said, “It's a combination of both. I'm not naive or delusional enough to not accept and be grateful for the fact that it has opened doors. It has given me access; it has given me recognition and fame, maybe even before I became an actor. But having said that, sometimes I do feel that the bar is too high. Nepotism has just become a bad word for people. And what I don't appreciate is that it takes away from the effort that one has made. I've said this before and I'll say it again. Whether it's Janhvi, Ananya or me, we haven't chosen who we were born to.”
She added, “We were just fortunate enough. I don't think it's fair to be hung for what's not our fault. Do I feel we have an edge? Yes, for sure. We were given a debut that people crave for. But eight years into my career, having to still explain that to people… I don't think that that onus should lie on me. I live with a single mother. I've not had a father going to offices, negotiating my contracts and begging people to take me in their films. When I had a problem with Kedarnath, I was sorting it out myself. There was no one with me. It's a double-edged sword. Because I've not had a godfather in the industry at all.”
About Sara Ali Khan's family legacy
Sara comes from a prominent Bollywood family with a legacy spanning several generations. She is the daughter of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh and the granddaughter of veteran actor Sharmila Tagore and former Indian cricket captain Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.
On her mother's side, Sara is the granddaughter of writer and politician Rukhsana Sultana. Her parents divorced in 2004, and she was raised primarily by her mother. Sara made her Bollywood debut opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in Kedarnath (2018) and went on to appear in films such as Simmba, Atrangi Re, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and Ae Watan Mere Watan.
Sara Ali Khan's recent release
Sara is currently seen in Udta Teer. Directed by Aakash Kaushik in his directorial debut, the spy comedy is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Guneet Monga, Apoorva Mehta and Achin Jain under the banners of Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment.
The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role, alongside Rahul Bose, Ram Kapoor, Gulshan Grover, Mukul Dev, Suhail Nayyar, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Brijendra Kala and Sandeep Anand in supporting roles. The film received a mixed response from audiences and critics.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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