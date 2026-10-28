Udta Teer box office collection day 6: Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan's spy comedy sees no growth, crosses ₹28 crore

Udta Teer box office collection day 6: Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan's quirky take on the genre of a spy film, Udta Teer, was released in theatres last Friday. The film received positive reviews and showed strength at the box office amid recent releases like Nayyi Navelli and Prahaar. Udta Teer box office collection day 6: Ayushmann Khurrana plays a Pakistani spy in the film.

Udta Teer box office update Udta Teer leveled up above expectations and collected ₹4.10 crore on its opening day in theatres. It opened to decent reviews, which helped its cause and the film gradually showed growth on Saturday to collect ₹7.25 crore. Sunday showed more growth, at ₹8.20 crore. It is the highest single-day haul of the film so far. However, the dip started from Monday, as the film collected ₹3.20 crore.

As per the latest update on Sacnilk, Udta Teer has managed to collect ₹2.65 crore on Wednesday. This brings the total India collection to ₹28.65 crore. The film has to remain steady in the upcoming days, before the big release this Diwali in the form of Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana.

Taran Adarsh also pointed at the box office performance of Udta Teer and wrote on X, “Udta Teer remains on par with Monday on Tuesday, with the discounted ticket offer boosting footfalls... The #BOGO ticket offer today [Wednesday] should help the numbers remain stable. The *Week 1* total is expected to be around ₹ 31 cr [+/-] – a fair result... The film has one more week to make the most of its theatrical run, starting this Friday, before #Ramayana arrives next Thursday [5 Nov].”