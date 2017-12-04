Minor boys ‘rape’ Class 2 girl inside school washroom in Gzb school, police register FIR

Two minor students of a Sahibabad school have been booked for allegedly raping a Class 2 girl of their school.

The police have registered an FIR under sections of rape and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the boys, students of Class 4 and 5, on a complaint by the girl’s parents.

According to the complaint filed on Sunday, the boys inserted some object into the victim’s private parts on November 8.

“The parents of the minor girl said the incident took place inside the washroom of the school on November 8. The district magistrate had declared an off that day on account of rising pollution, but the message could not be conveyed to all the parents and students reached the school,” said Rakesh Kumar Singh, station house officer, Sahibabad.

“The girl had to stay back as her parents got late in reaching the school to pick her up. The school authorities told the police that they kept calling the girl’s parents but they did not reach on time,” Singh said.

Singh said when the police asked the accused boys about the incident, they said the girl was troubling them and they had only slapped her. “We also asked another girl, who had gone to the washroom with the victim. But she denied that the boys were inside the washroom,” the SHO said.

Police said the parents had asked the school authorities to leave the girl with a school guard since they were getting late in reaching there. However, a teacher, who lives near the school, took the girl along with her, instead of leaving her with the guard.

Police said the girl was normal during her stay at the teacher’s house and did not complain about the alleged assault.

However, a few days later she reportedly started bleeding from her private parts. When the condition persisted, her parents took her to a gynaecologist who told them about injuries in her private parts, police said.

When the parents asked the girl about how she got injured, she told them about the incident, police said.

“Her parents did not get a medical examination done on Monday. They said they will get it done on Tuesday. Once the medical report is out, we will be able to reach a conclusion on the nature of injury and the probable time when it was inflicted,” SHO Singh said.