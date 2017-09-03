Noida: Police register 13 FIRs against six real estate developers

Gautam Budh Nagar police registered 13 FIRs on Saturday against six real estate developers in Noida and Greater Noida, allegedly for not completing projects and cheating buyers.

Homebuyers have been staging protests in Noida and Greater Noida against developers from time to time. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath recently took stock of their problems and asked the authorities to act swiftly against builders.

Police registered cases of cheating and breach of trust against Amrapali, Supertech, Alpine Realtech Private Limited, BRUY Limited, Today Home Builders and JNC developers.

“We have filed cases against several real estate developers, who went back on their promises. People have been protesting in the matter for quite some time and have complained on several occasions,” senior superintendent of police Love Kumar said.

On Saturday, around 250 homebuyers gathered at Bisrakh police station and a lodged complaint regarding incompletion of Verona Heights housing project in Tech Zone-IV in Greater Noida.

One of the homebuyers, Anirban, said, “We have invested in Amrapali’s Verona Heights project which started seven years ago. Till date only 20 per cent of construction has taken place.”

A total of eight FIRs have been lodged against Amrapali developers for non-completion of projects. Shiv Priya, director of Amrapali housing projects, said, “Buyers need not worry over delivery of their homes. Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Association of India (CREDAI ), a body of private real estate developers, visited our projects on Saturday morning and is willing to finish the projects. They said delivery in these projects can began after six months. We are ready to explain our stand to police and cooperate with them in the inquiry.”

CREDAI president Getambar Anand said, “We are making audit of Amrapali sites and other housing projects. Once the audit is done, we can plan completion of the incomplete projects.”

Similarly, a case has been registered against Supertech Developers in Bisrakh police station for alleged non-completion of Eco Village-2 in Greater Noida west.

Rajesh, the public relation officer with the Supertech group, said, “Eco Village 2 housing project is complete and people are living in the society. If a case is registered against us, we will explain our position to police.”

A case has also been lodged against Alpine Realtech Private Limited for alleged non-completion of Ekdant Welfare Society project in Surajpur.

Kasna police has registered complaint against BRUY Limited for alleged non-completion of Technocity Apartments in Greater Noida. Today Home Builders have also been booked by Expressway police station for incompletion of Today Homes project, police said.

Phase III police station has registered a case against JNC developers for alleged non-completion of the Park Avenue project in Noida, officials added. Police said developers have been booked under sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (breach of trust) of IPC.