Delhi Police booked 13 AAP MLAs but struggled to explain charges against them

In the two-year-long uneasy relationship between the Aam Aadmi Party-run Delhi government and the city police that reports to the Centre, the AAP has accused the police of launching a witch-hunt against it and “harassing” its MLAs. Thirteen The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs have been arrested for offences that include molestation, rioting, kidnapping, and forgery.

Out of the 13 arrested legislators, one was acquitted even as the other cases are pending trial. Apart from MLA Sandeep Kumar (accused of rape) and MLA Jitender Tomar (allegedly forged educational degree), none of the 13 MLAs spent more than a week in jail before getting bail. Kumar spent over two months, while Tomar was in prison for about three weeks.

Most MLAs got bail in the first or second hearing, with the court questioning police investigation and their decision to arrest the legislators in many cases.

Read more

Sample this: In September last year, police arrested MLA Somnath Bharti for allegedly torturing his wife, Lipika Mitra, and setting his dog on her when she was pregnant. Within a week, Bharti was released on bail with the court noting that the dog did not respond to the MLA’s commands during examination by a board of animal husbandry board officials.

In police files, the court found no medical evidence to support his wife’s allegations of the minister slitting her wrist.

Another MLA, Gulab Singh, was arrested in a case of alleged extortion from Gujarat on the day he was to hold a rally in the state. A Delhi court pulled up the police for waiting to arrest Singh at that exact moment knowing well that he was addressing a rally. Singh was granted bail immediately.

Read more

In at least two cases, the court observed that the complainants never named the MLAs. In one case, police arrested an MLA because the complainant blamed “AML” in her suicide note. Court released the legislator on bail, noting the police misinterpreted AML as MLA.

AAP MLAs from the files of Delhi Police:



AKHILESH TRIPATHI Model Town Model Town FIR No. 85/15: Feb 6, 2015, Adarsh Nagar police station Charged with: Causing hurt, wrongful confinement, sexual harassment and molestation

Arrested: Nov 26, 2015 Bail: Nov 27, 2015

Acquitted: March 3, 2016 by metropolitan magistrate Richa Manchanda

Court observation: Testimonies of two public witnesses are contradictory. Complainant is self contradictory and cross examination discredited her testimony. Court noted that a man – brother of the woman complainant, who was allegedly beaten by the MLA – was an important witness but police failed to trace him.



MANOJ KUMAR

Kondli Kondli FIR No. 1072/15: Aug 11, 2015, Ghazipur police station Charged with: Extortion

Arrested: November 21, 2015 Bail: December 3, 2015

Court observation: Prima facie, there is no direct involvement of the accused, and the allegations which have been leveled against him are only through the instrumentality of the co-accused through which the accused allegedly used to extort money.



SHARAD CHAUHAN

Narela Narela FIR No. 535/16: July 20, 2016, Narela police station Charged with: Abetment to suicide, kidnapping, circulating videos of a woman

Arrested: July 31, 2016 Bail: August 11, 2016

Court observation: While the woman was breathing her last at LNJP hospital, in her audio and video statement she named three men but not Chauhan. "It is noteworthy that the name of the applicant (Chauhan) is nowhere stated by the deceased in her last statement. " The court observed that in the woman’s statement recorded under CrPC 164, which is admissible as evidence, ‘the deceased (woman) did not name the applicant/accused (Chauhan) as the person responsible for her death’. Prosecution (police) is mainly relying upon the whatsapp message where the applicant (MLA) is referred as AML. However the statement of the deceased (woman) was recorded after this whatsapp message was sent and in that statement the deceased (woman) did not name the applicant.



COMMANDO SURENDER SINGH

Delhi Cantt Delhi Cantt FIR No. 418/15: Aug 4, 2015, Delhi Cantt police station Charged with: Kidnapping a public servant, obstructing public servant from doing his/her duty, voluntarily causing hurt to public servant, sections of the SC/SC Act

Arrested: August 21, 2015 Bail: August 22, 2015

Court observation: Even if all allegations levelled by prosecution (police) are accepted on their face value, even then ingredients of the offence under section 367 IPC i.e. kidnapping or abducting a person in order to subject a person to grievous hurt, slavery, etc., are not even remotely attracted.



SOMNATH BHARTI

Malviya Nagar Malviya Nagar FIR No. 659/16: Sept 11, 2016, Hauz Khas police station Arrested: September 22, 2016 Bail: September 22, 2016

Charged with: Assaulting a public servant on duty, obstructing public servant from discharging his/her duty, rioting and prevention of damage to public property Act.

Court observation: It noted that section 353 is not attracted at present, since the security guards who were allegedly assaulted do not fall within the ambit of public servant in the Indian penal Code. FIR No. 745/15: Sept 29, 2015, Dwarka North police station Arrested: Sept 29, 2015 Bail: October 7, 2015

Charged with: Dowry, domestic violence, attempt to murder, cheating, criminal intimidation

Court observation: "I have gone through police file and find no medical evidence in support of the incident of alleged wrist slit of night intervening 27, 28 May 2015. There is only one MLC dated June 11, which only mentions about old cut marks but no external injury." Perusal of case diary …dated September 30, 2015 shows that examination of dog (DON) by board of doctors of animal husbandry was conducted and applicant was directed to give commands to DON but it did not bark on his commands.



AMANUTULLAH KHAN

Okhla Okhla FIR No. 726/16: July 19, 2016, Jamia Nagar police station Charged with: Attempt to culpable homicide, molestation, threatening and criminal intimidation, threatening complainant to withdraw the case. Arrested: July 24, 2016 Bail: July 29, 2016

Court observation: "There is no allegation in the FIR that it was the accused (Amanutullah Khan) who abused her or gave any threats to her. "

"Complainant (woman) came to police station on July 26 and alleged she was being pressured to retract her earlier statement. She alleged she was getting calls from unknown numbers to withdraw the case or change her statement. The complainant has nowhere accused that it was the accused (Amanutullah Khan) who made calls to her…The accused was apprehended in the case on July 24."



DINESH MOHANIYA

Sangam Vihar Sangam Vihar FIR No. 535/16: June 23, 2016, Neb Sarai police station Arrested: June 25, 2016 Bail: June 29, 2016

Charged with: Molestation, threatening a woman Court observation: Police had competed investigation and so it would allow mail to the MLA.



JITENDER TOMAR

Trinagar Trinagar FIR No. 695/15: July 21, 2015, Hauz Khas police station Arrested: June 09, 2015

Bail: July 22, 2015

Police allegations: Accused him of submitting forged LLB and B SC degrees

Court observation: "It appears the substantial investigation is complete as he is in custody since June 09, including 12 days police custody remand."



GULAB SINGH

Matiala Matiala FIR No. 589/16: Sept 13, 2016, Bindapur police station Arrested: October 16, 2016 (in Gujarat) Bail: Produced before court on October 18 and bail granted on October 19

Court observation: "It is seen in case diary that non-bailable warrants were issued by the IO on October 13 for next date of hearing on October 28, 2016. It was well within the knowledge of the IO that accused Gulab Singh has been looking after the campaign work of Aam Aadmi Party in the coming elections in Gujarat and a rally was to be conveyed on October 16. But, the police for reasons best known to them, rushed to Gujarat by flight and arrested the accused from Gujarat."

"In the present application, the police is trying to spin the beans beyond the basket as according to the investigating officer, some other complainants have also come up against the present accused….However it is not permissible in law to join the subsequent complaints in the already registered FIR and the ongoing investigation."



NARESH YADAV

Mehrauli Mehrauli FIR No. 108/16: June 25, 2016, City 1, Malerkotla 1 police station Arrested: July 24, 2016 Bail: July, 30, 2016 Charged with: Sections - 295 A, 153 A, 120 B, 109 IPC

Public prosecutor told court that main accused Vijay Kumar named MLA Yadav in his statement under 164 CrPC (before magistrate). The PP said MLA Yadav was in touch with co-accused Vijay Kumar from June 19, 2016 to June 24, 2016. Police accused Yadav of ordering Kumar to tear pages of Quran and said the evidence collected so far proved there was a conspiracy between the applicant and other accused.

Court observation: "The allegations made against him are that there is a conspiracy between him and the other accused. Details of the calls and SMS have been collected by police during investigation but the nature of discussion made through call and messages is not in police file."



SANDEEP KUMAR

Sultanpur Majra Sultanpur Majra FIR No. 506/16: Nov 7, 2016, Sultanpuri police station Arrested: September 3, 2016 Bail: November 7, 2016 Police allegations: Kumar, who was Delhi’s women and child development minister, was charged with raping a woman on the pretext of helping her get a ration card. The woman alleged he was blackmailing her after recording the act.

Court observations: "I have seen it in my chamber (video tape) on the laptop brought by the investigating agency… Material collected by the investigating officer prima facie discloses allegations of sexual assault by the applicant/accused (Kumar) after having intoxicated the complainant. The question whether it was consensual act or it was a passive submission due to fear of blackmailing is also a matter of trial. Keeping in view that applicant/accused was available for interrogation…moreover as applicant/accused is a sitting member of Delhi legislative assembly there is no chance of his fleeing from justice."



PRAKASH JARWAL

Deoli Deoli FIR No. 226/16: June 6, 2016, Greater Kailash police station Arrested: August 24, 2016 Bail: August 28, 2016

Police allegations: A woman accused the Deoli MLA of molestation when she went to complain about water problems in her area.

Court observation: Without going into merits of the case, it has come up that there is a delay of 34 days in the registration of the FIR. No action was taken by police on a previous complaint dated June 27 lodged by the complainant with the ACP Ambedkar Nagar, on the ground that the complainant also being a political personality.



JAGDEEP SINGH

Hari Nagar Hari Nagar FIR No. N/A: May 23, 2016 , Hari Nagar police station Arrested: May 29

Bail: Same day from police station. Non cognizable offence

Case: FIR for causing hurt, criminal intimidation and wrongful restraint of manager of a waste management company on May 21, 2016. Got bail from police station itself.