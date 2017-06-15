AIIMS MBBS 2017 results: All 10 toppers are from one coaching centre in Kota

Kota: It’s a perfect 10.Ten students who were coached for medical exams by a single tutorial, Allen Career Institute, in Rajasthan’s Kota - known as India’s coaching hub - grabbed the top 10 ranks in the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) MBBS 2017 exams. The results were declared early on Thursday.

Nishita Purohit (18) from Surat (Gujarat), India topper in AIIMS 2017 and Archit Gupta, AIR 2, are from Allen Career Institute in Kota.

Other toppers include Tamoghna Ghosh, Nipun Chandra, Harsh Agarwal, Rishav Raj, Harshit Anand, Rinku Sarmah, Abhishek Dogra and Manish Moolchandani with AIR 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10, respectively, institute director Naveen Maheshwari said today.

Whereas Nipun Chandra and Rinku Sarmah have opted for the distance learning programme of the institute, the others have attended Allen’s classroom coaching.

About the success of the students, Maheshwari said his institute was known for its medical entrance exam coaching and the AIIMS 2017 results had once again proved it,

Last year too, eight of Allen’s students, including the second topper, had made it to the top 10 in the AIIMS 2016 exam while three had bagged first top three ranks (AIR 1, 2 and 3) in NEET 2016 .

Candidates can check their results on the website www.aiimsexams.org and also on the websites of other six AIIMS. Click on results and then on the link for MBBS exam 2017 result.

The results will not be communicated on phone or by any other means individually.

The entrance examination for the MBBS Course was conducted on May 28 at various centres across the country.

According to the official notification, the first counselling of shortlisted candidates at AIIMS, New Delhi is expected to be held between July 3 to 6, 2017.

Candidates successful in the exam will join AIIMS and study for a five-and-a-half year programme for a bachelor of medicine and bachelor of surgery (MBBS) degree, including one year of compulsory internship.