UPSC CSE Prelims 2017: Unofficial answer keys of CSAT (Paper 2) released, check them here

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducted the Civil Services Preliminary Examination, 2017 on Sunday.

The preliminary examination consists of two papers consisting objective type or multiple choice questions: General Studies (GS) or Paper 1 and Aptitude or Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT) or Paper 2. The GS paper has 100 questions carrying two marks each while the CSAT has 80 questions carrying 2.5 marks each. There is a penalty of 33% marks out of the allocated marks for every wrong answer. The CSAT paper (paper 2) is evaluated first and GS Paper or Paper 1 is evaluated only of those candidates who have qualified in Paper 2 or got 33% or 66 marks in CSAT. The candidates are shortlisted for the mains on the basis of their scores in paper 1.

Here is the unofficial answer key of the CSAT exam provided by Chanakya IAS Academy:

The commission conducts the CS exam every year to select officers for Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.

The exam is held in three stages - preliminary, main and interview. Not surprisingly, the prelims draw a horde of candidates.

The syllabus is vast. A student may be very good in the optional subjects he has chosen for the mains examination but the inability to clear the prelims will end his dream at this stage itself.

(The unofficial answer key of Civil Services Preliminary Examination, 2017 has been provided by Chanakya IAS Academy, a private institute. HT does not take the responsibility for any of its findings.)