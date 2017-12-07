16 lakh bill for dengue victim: Haryana orders removal of Gurgaon Fortis from govt panel

Haryana health minister Anil Vij on Thursday ordered removal of Fortis Hospital, Gurgaon, from the state government panel in the wake of the death of a seven-year-old girl due to negligent treatment at the hospital for which her parents were charged nearly Rs16 lakh.

Vij said on the basis of the report of a team constituted under additional director general (health department) Rajiv Vadhera, directions have also been issued to register a first information report (FIR) against the hospital and cancel the licence of its blood bank on Wednesday.

“There were many irregularities, unethical practices and the protocol for diagnosis and medical duties was not followed. In simple words, it was not death, it was a murder,” the health minister said while talking to the media here on Wednesday after the panel submitted its report.

Apart from this, the Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA) had been directed to find out possibilities of cancelling the land lease, Vij said.

Adya was shifted to the hospital on August 31 where she remained under treatment till September 14 when she died while being shifted to a Delhi hospital in an ambulance which did not have life-saving support system.