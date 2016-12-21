Gurgaon: Huda employees turn water boosting plants into dairies

A section of Haryana Urban Development Authority (Huda) workers have alleged that some of their colleagues, with the support of senior officials, are running illegal dairies inside the premises of the two water boosting stations in sectors 21 and 22. Residents in the area also have often complained of water shortage in summer.

An association of Huda employees have lodged a complaint with the authority’s administrator regarding the illegal commercial activity. During the meeting, the Huda workers also submitted pictures they had clicked as a proof, that show seven to eight buffaloes tethered to poles at the two water-boosting stations, besides heaps of cow dung inside the premises and fodder in large quantity stored under the water tanks.

“Illegal dairies are being run inside the premises of these water boosting plants by Huda employees with the patronage from senior officials. Milk is supplied to them, which keeps them quite whereas the rest of it is sold,” RK Nagar, state president, Huda Public Health Karmchari Union (1266), said.

Ironically, the water boosting plants in sectors 21 and 22 are the worst performers with regard to supply to the sectors. Throughout the summer and even beyond the period, residents repeatedly complained of water shortage.

In their complaint to the administrator, the workers also named the officials involved in running these dairies. “Huda does not allow functioning of dairies even in sectors and it is surprising that government property is being misused in this manner. The maximum complaints of water shortage come from these two sectors and adjoining areas,” Akhil Sharma, circle president, said.

Notably, the MCG had Huda have been trying to change the policy to allow milk dairies to function in municipal and urban areas for the last several years.

A large plot has also been earmarked by the municipal corporation to shift the dairies outside the city but that plan has remained only on paper. However, Huda administrator, Yashpal Yadav said that it was completely illegal to run dairy operations inside the boosting stations. “A complaint has been made by the employees and I have marked an inquiry. Any such commercial activity is not allowed and action will be taken,” he said.