Gurgaon on swine flu alert as two test positive for H1N1

The city reported the season’s first swine flu cases on Tuesday, as the health department said that a 35-year-old woman and a child have tested positive for the H1N1 virus.

Both the infected woman and the child are undergoing treatment at the Gurgaon civil hospital. The doctors, however, refused to reveal the identities of the swine flu patients.

Also known as H1N1 flu, swine is a highly contagious disease. According to the latest report by the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), four deaths were reported from Delhi and neighbouring areas till July 9. In the same period, 241 cases of H1N1 were reported from the national capital region.

Doctors said that the H1N1 virus could lead to severe health complications.

Last year, however, the city didn’t report a single swine flu case.

Although two private hospitals in the city had claimed confirmed swine flu cases last month, the civil hospital authorities later put a statement saying though the patients had certain symptoms of H1N1 flu, their swab tests returned negative.

The health department also declared that private hospitals are not authorised to confirm swine flu cases.

Doctors at the civil hospital said that isolation wards have been arranged for swine flu patients and the Tamiflu drug, too, is in stock. “There is no need to panic. We are stressing on general hygiene to be strictly maintained in all hospitals. Private hospitals have to submit the swab samples to us and we will conduct the test. Only the health department can confirm swine flu,” BK Rajora, chief medical official, civil hospital, said.

Instructions have been given to government doctors as well as private practitioners on handling suspected swine flu cases.

Last month, the city had reported suspected category A and B swine flu cases.

The H1N1 virus is categorized under three categories. Patients diagnosed with ‘Category A’ do not require testing for H1N1. The symptoms are mild fever, sore throat, cough, body ache, headache, nausea and diarrhoea. They are generally not advised to stay at home in isolation or are prescribed Tamiflu.

Those in ‘Category B’ have high fever along with other symptoms of category A.

In ‘Category C’, the patients report symptoms of both Category A and B and are mostly less than 5 or more than 60 years of age. They also run the risk of breathlessness and chest pain. They are mostly kept in isolation wards at hospitals.

In 2014, 37 cases of H1N1 were reported in Gurgaon. However, there were no deaths. The last confirmed swine flu case in the city was reported in March 2015.